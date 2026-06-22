NDTV Profit Launches 'Crypto Minutes' In Partnership With Coinswitch To Boost Crypto Awareness

NDTV Profit has launched 'Crypto Minutes', a dedicated segment aimed at simplifying the world of crypto and digital assets for Indian audiences. The new segment, launched in partnership with CoinSwitch, India's leading crypto investing and trading platform, will focus on building awareness, improving financial literacy and helping viewers understand the rapidly evolving digital asset ecosystem with greater clarity and context.

Crypto Minutes has launched on 22nd June and air every Monday to Friday at 10:30 AM and 3:30 PM on NDTV Profit. The segment will feature expert-led discussions, market insights and educational explainers designed to make crypto and digital assets easier to understand for both first-time investors and more informed market participants.

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As digital assets become an increasingly relevant part of the global financial conversation, credible and accessible information becomes critical. Crypto Minutes has been created to separate fact from fiction, address common misconceptions and provide viewers with balanced, practical and easy-to-understand insights.

Commenting on the launch, Mandeep Singh, Chief Revenue Officer, NDTV, said, 'At NDTV Profit, our focus has always been on helping audiences understand the forces shaping business, markets and the economy. Digital assets are now an important part of that larger financial conversation. With Crypto Minutes, we want to bring clarity, context and credibility to a space that is often complex and fast-moving. Our partnership with CoinSwitch allows us to combine NDTV Profit's trusted business journalism with deep domain expertise, so that viewers can make more informed sense of this emerging asset class.'.

Ashish Singhal, Co-founder and CEO, CoinSwitch, said, 'Crypto adoption in India is steadily maturing, but awareness and education remain critical to helping investors navigate this emerging asset class responsibly. Through our partnership with NDTV Profit, we aim to simplify complex concepts, address common misconceptions, and provide credible, easy-to-understand insights that empower investors to make informed decisions. As digital assets become increasingly relevant in the global financial ecosystem, building financial literacy around crypto is more important than ever.'

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The segment will cover a wide range of topics, from the fundamentals of crypto investing to key market trends, emerging developments, regulatory conversations and risk management principles. It aims to support new investors in understanding the asset class while also providing seasoned market participants with informed perspectives on developments shaping the crypto industry.

With Crypto Minutes, NDTV Profit is creating a focused space for one of the most discussed and least understood areas of modern finance. The segment will bring viewers clear explanations, informed perspectives and responsible conversations around digital assets, helping audiences move beyond hype and confusion towards a sharper understanding of the crypto ecosystem.

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