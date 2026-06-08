CMR Green Technologies IPO Allotment Status: Check Latest GMP And Step-By-Step Guide To Verify Status

The share allotment status for CMR Green Tech IPO will be finalised on Monday, June 8.

The CMR Green Technologies initial public offering (IPO) witnessed a fantastic response from investors on the final day of bidding. The issue was subscribed 127.04.62 times on Friday.



Open from June 3 to 5, the Rs 631 crore IPO attracted bids for 292.75 crore shares against 2.30 crore shares on offer. The NII segment was subscribed 172.35 times. QIBs (excluding Anchor Investors) subscribed 270.46 times. The Retail Investor category was subscribed 27.03 times.



CMR Green Technologies IPO was entirely an offer for sale of 3.29 crore shares. The price band was set at Rs 182 - Rs 192. Now with the subscription window closed, market participants are watching for the successful allotment of shares of the issue, expected on June 8.

Equirus Capital Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Applicants can check their allotment status on NSE, BSE and Kfin Technologies Ltd:

CMR Green Technologies IPO: Steps To Check Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE allotment page here - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check

Under the Issue Type field, select Equity.

From the Issue Name dropdown, choose CMR Green Technologies Limited.

Enter your Application Number or PAN.

Complete the Captcha verification.

Click Search to check your allotment status.

How To Check CMR Green Technologies IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Open the NSE IPO allotment page here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Select Equity & SME IPO Bid Details.

Choose the company name ' CMRGREEN '.

'. Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click Submit to check your allotment status.

CMR Green Technologies IPO Allotment Status On KFin Technologies

Go to the KFinTech IPO allotment page here.- https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

From the IPO Name dropdown, select CMR Green Technologies Limited.

Choose an identification method: PAN, Application Number or Demat Account.

Enter the details for the selected method.

Click Submit to view your allotment status.

CMR Green Technologies IPO GMP

CMR Green Technologies IPO is commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 67.5 on Monday, according to the InvestorGain website. Based on the upper price band of Rs 192 per share, the estimated listing price stands at Rs 259.5. This translates into an expected listing premium of 35.16%, indicating strong investor sentiment.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.



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