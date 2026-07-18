Cipla Arm Receives One USFDA Observation at New York Facility

InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Cipla, received one inspectional observation from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) following a routine inspection at its manufacturing facility in Central Islip, Long Island, New York.

Shares of Cipla Ltd. closed at Rs 1,418.7 apiece on Friday, 17 July, on the National Stock Exchange, after declining by 0.76% in the intraday session.

Routine cGMP Inspection & One Form 483 Observation

According to the company's exchange filing, the inspection was a routine current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection conducted at InvaGen Pharmaceuticals' manufacturing facility in Central Islip, Long Island, New York. The inspection commenced on July 13 and concluded on July 17, 2026.

At the conclusion of the inspection, the USFDA issued one observation in the Form 483 to the manufacturing facility.

A Form 483 is issued when investigators identify conditions that may require corrective action and does not, by itself, indicate a final regulatory action.

Cipla said it will work closely with the USFDA and is committed to addressing the observation comprehensively within the stipulated timeline.

“On conclusion of the inspection, the Company has received 1 (one) inspectional observation in Form 483. The Company will work closely with the USFDA and is committed to addressing this comprehensively within the stipulated time,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

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Q1FY27 Results Scheduled on 23 July

In a separate filing, the company announced the schedule for the release of financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2027. The results will be announced on 23 July 2026, following which the company will conduct an earnings conference call to discuss the financial performance of the company.

“The Company will host an earnings conference call at 1600 hrs IST (1830 hrs SST/HKT, 1130 hrs BST, 0630 hrs US ET), during which the leadership team will discuss financial performance and take questions,” the company said in the exchange filing.

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