CESC Q2 Results: Net Profit Falls 1.2% to Rs 423 Crore, Revenue Rises 6.5%

CESC Ltd. announced its financial results for the quarter ended on Sept. 30, 2026, in an exchange filing on Nov. 5. The company reported a 1.2% YoY decline in consolidated net profit, even though revenue increased 6.5% during the period. The company's operating performance remained under pressure, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation and margins declining during the quarter.

As per the filing, net profit stood at Rs 423 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 428 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue increased to Rs 5,607 crore from Rs 5,267 crore a year ago, logging a growth of 6.5%.

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Ebitda declined 2.1% YoY to Rs 1,039 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 1,061 crore in the year-ago period.

Ebitda margin also contracted to 18.5% from 20.1% in the corresponding quarter last year, registering a decline of 160 basis points.

The power supplier also reported an increase in tax expenses to Rs 148 crore in the September quarter from Rs 121 crore a year ago, which weighed on the company's profit during the quarter.

CESC Ltd.'s Stock Price Performance

The stock opened at Rs 133.6, higher than its previous close at Rs 130.94; however, post the result announcement, the stock pared the earlier gains of the day and is currently trading at Rs 131.2 apiece on the NSE, only 0.2% up from its previous close.

During 2026, so far, the stock has declined 21.4% while the benchmark index, Nifty Energy, gained around 3.9%.

However, in the past week, the stock went up 2.6%; Nifty Energy gained 4.5% during the period.

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