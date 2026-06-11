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Canara Bank, Trent, ICICI Pru AMC, Tata Motors, Adani Ports Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment.

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Canara Bank, Trent, ICICI Pru AMC, Tata Motors, Adani Ports Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
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Shares of Canara Bank, Trent Ltd., ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd. and more will be of interest on Thursday, as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Among cement majors, ACC Ltd., and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd have announced final dividends of Rs 7.5 per share each, while Ambuja Cements Ltd declared Rs 2 per share. Orient Cement Ltd proposed a payout of Re 0.5 per share.

From the Tata stable, Tata Steel Ltd and Tata Motors Ltd both declared Rs 4 per share as final dividend, while retail-focused Trent Ltd announced a higher payout of Rs 6 per share. Voltas Ltd also declared a Rs 4 per share dividend.

Canara Bank announced a final dividend of Rs 4.2 per share. Among financial companies, JM Financial Ltd declared Rs 1.75 per share, while Piramal Finance Ltd announced a relatively higher Rs 11 per share dividend. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd stood out with a Rs 12.4 per share payout, one of the highest in the list.

NamePurpose
ACC LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 7.5000
Adani Enterprises LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.3000
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 7.5000
Ambuja Cements LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
Apcotex Industries LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 5.5000
Adani Total Gas LtdDividend - Rs. - 0.2500
Avantel LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.2000
Canara BankFinal Dividend - Rs. - 4.2000
Cemindia Projects LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
Eimco Elecon (India) LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
Elecon Engineering Company LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
High Energy Batteries India LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 12.4000
JM Financial LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.7500
Lloyds Metals and Energy LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
MM Forgings LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
Navin Fluorine International LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 8.6000
Orient Cement LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
Oseaspre Consultants LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 87.0000
Panchsheel Organics LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.8000
Petronet LNG LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
Piramal Finance LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 11.0000
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 3.5000
Tata Steel LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
Technojet Consultants LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 87.0000
Tata Motors LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
Trent LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000
Voltas LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000

The record date for all these dividends is June 12

ALSO READ: Corporate Actions This Week: Infosys, Tata Elxsi, Indian Bank, ACC, Adani Ports, And More

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (June 12 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by June 11 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

ALSO READ: Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week: Infosys, ACC, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Trent In Focus — Check Amount, Payment Date

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