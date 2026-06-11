Canara Bank, Trent, ICICI Pru AMC, Tata Motors, Adani Ports Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of Canara Bank, Trent Ltd., ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd. and more will be of interest on Thursday, as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.
The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
Among cement majors, ACC Ltd., and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd have announced final dividends of Rs 7.5 per share each, while Ambuja Cements Ltd declared Rs 2 per share. Orient Cement Ltd proposed a payout of Re 0.5 per share.
From the Tata stable, Tata Steel Ltd and Tata Motors Ltd both declared Rs 4 per share as final dividend, while retail-focused Trent Ltd announced a higher payout of Rs 6 per share. Voltas Ltd also declared a Rs 4 per share dividend.
Canara Bank announced a final dividend of Rs 4.2 per share. Among financial companies, JM Financial Ltd declared Rs 1.75 per share, while Piramal Finance Ltd announced a relatively higher Rs 11 per share dividend. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd stood out with a Rs 12.4 per share payout, one of the highest in the list.
|Name
|Purpose
|ACC Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 7.5000
|Adani Enterprises Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.3000
|Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 7.5000
|Ambuja Cements Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|Apcotex Industries Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.5000
|Adani Total Gas Ltd
|Dividend - Rs. - 0.2500
|Avantel Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.2000
|Canara Bank
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.2000
|Cemindia Projects Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
|Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
|Elecon Engineering Company Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
|High Energy Batteries India Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 12.4000
|JM Financial Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.7500
|Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|MM Forgings Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
|Navin Fluorine International Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 8.6000
|Orient Cement Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
|Oseaspre Consultants Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 87.0000
|Panchsheel Organics Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.8000
|Petronet LNG Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
|Piramal Finance Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 11.0000
|Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.5000
|Tata Steel Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
|Technojet Consultants Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 87.0000
|Tata Motors Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
|Trent Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000
|Voltas Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
The record date for all these dividends is June 12
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T+1 Settlement Cycle
Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (June 12 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by June 11 will be the beneficiaries.
Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.
Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.
ALSO READ: Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week: Infosys, ACC, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Trent In Focus — Check Amount, Payment Date
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