Canara Bank Shares Rally 5% After Q2 Results; Net Profit Rises 8.4% YoY

Canara Bank shares rose as much as 5.15% to hit an intraday high of Rs 126.40 per share on Wednesday after the public sector lender announced its Q2 results.

At 12:23 pm, Canara Bank shares were trading 3.87% higher at Rs 124.85 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.15% higher at 73,136 levels.

Canara Bank Q2 Results

Canara Bank reported an 8.4% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 5,175 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 4,774 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Net interest income (NII) rose 20% year-on-year to Rs 11,004 crore from Rs 9,141 crore. The bank's asset quality also improved, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 1.33% from 1.57% in the previous quarter. Net NPAs fell to 0.30% from 0.36% quarter-on-quarter.

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Other income declined to Rs 5,772 crore in Q2 from Rs 7,054 crore a year ago.

Provisions stood at Rs 1,782 crore, down from Rs 2,080 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 2,354 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's provision coverage ratio stood at 95.34% as of September 30.

Canara Bank Business Performance

Canara Bank's global business increased 15.88% year-on-year to Rs 30,72,365 crore as of September 30, 2026. Global deposits grew 13.13% to Rs 16,97,305 crore, while gross global advances rose 19.46% to Rs 13,75,060 crore.

Domestic deposits stood at Rs 15,47,979 crore, registering year-on-year growth of 10.97%. Domestic gross advances increased 16.95% to Rs 12,64,753 crore.

The bank's retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) credit portfolio grew 21.03% year-on-year to Rs 8,12,310 crore. Its retail lending portfolio increased 31.61% to Rs 3,30,587 crore, while the housing loan portfolio rose 17.35% to Rs 1,34,501 crore.

Asset Quality And Capital Adequacy

The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio improved to 1.33% as of September 2026, compared with 1.57% in June 2026 and 2.35% in September 2025.

The net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratio declined to 0.30% from 0.36% in the previous quarter and 0.54% a year earlier.

The provision coverage ratio (PCR) stood at 95.34% as of September 2026, compared with 94.76% in June 2026 and 93.59% in September 2025.

The bank's capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) stood at 17.19% as of September 30, 2026. The reported components were CET1 at 12.80%, Tier-I capital at 2.25% and Tier-II capital at 2.14%.

Branch Network And Overseas Presence

As of September 30, 2026, Canara Bank had 10,146 branches across India, comprising 3,215 rural, 3,040 semi-urban, 1,994 urban and 1,897 metropolitan branches. The bank also operated 10,764 ATMs and recyclers.

Its overseas network comprised four branches in London, New York, Dubai and the International Banking Unit (IBU) at GIFT City.

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