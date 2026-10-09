Buy, Sell Or Hold: TCS, Yatharth Hospital, HDFC AMC, Kalyan Jeweller, Zen Tech | Ask Profit

Should you add shares of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. ? Should you hold shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)? Have you lost the chance to buy Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Bharat Dynamics Ltd. ?

Sameer Dalal Natverlal & sons Stockbrokers Pvt Ltd., Rahul Sharma, Head of Technical Research at Equity99, and Gaurav Bissa, SVP - Equity Research, InCred Capital Wealth Portfolio Managers Private Ltd. provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) (CMP: Rs 2,154.20)

Gaurav: Hold

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Today candle is quite positive. Volume participation is good.

Next target could be Rs 2,240-2,250.

Falling trend line breakout is also seen on the charts.

Things are well for the stock. RSI is decent.

Hold with a stop loss of Rs 2,140

Sameer on TCS Q2 results

Don't think the results were that good.

Stock is oversold and hence the spike up.

Growth needs to come back in larger way.

Hopefully revenue will not fall but may flatten out for a while.

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Cre Services Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,034.10)

Sameer: Wait and watch

The recent deal will ensure money comes in the company.

Valuations are not reasonable and a little high.

As hospital occupancy increases and new hospital comes, Ebitda and topline will see recent growth.

Wait for stock correction before you buy. Buy only at Rs 850

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,279.60)

Rahul: Buy

HDFC AMC is witnessing selling pressure.

Today, stock is taking support from lower levels of Rs 2,225.

Stock has potential to reach 2350-2360 levels.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 553.90)

Rahul: Hold

Stock has taken support from 100 DMA after a long time.

Keep a watch on Rs 500 level and exit if breaks.

Upcoming festival season will get jewellery stock in focus.

Average out for longer period if stock trades at Rs 530

Zen Technologies Limited. (CMP: Rs 1,517.00)

Rahul: Book profits

Major decline seen on last sessions of September as it slipped under 200 DMA.

Stock will witness selling pressure.

Book some profits.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,079.20)

Sameer: Hold

Defence will do well but valuations are rich.

Next two years, there will be a bit of a problem in delivery of these products.

Hold for now but add at Rs 800 or Rs 900 but not at the CMP.

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. (CMP: Rs 423.80)

Gaurav: Hold

Charts are not overwhelming.

Good demand zone at Rs 400-415.

Hold with a stop loss of Rs 410

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