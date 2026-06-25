Buy, Sell Or Hold: ONGC, Angel One, CG Power, Sterlite Tech, Fractal Analytics, Hyundai Motor — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC)? Should you hold shares of Angel One Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.? stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Sterlite Technologies Ltd.?

CA Tapan Doshi, Reserach Analyst, www.catapan.in and Kush Bohra, Founder Kushbohra.Com provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC) (CMP: Rs 234.80)

Tapan: Don't buy

Oil prices are coming down will have an impact.

Looks like oil will remain below $70 for a long time.

Don't go for OMCs.

Angel One Ltd. (CMP: Rs 338.30)

Kush: Hold

Recent run-up of the stock is magnificent but negative divergences seen.

Profit booking expected on this stock.

Book partial profit and then hold with stop loss of Rs 325.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. (CMP: Rs 946.15)

Tapan: Hold

Main trigger will be semiconductor plant commissioning ahead.

Power demand is also robust.

Ebitda margin is good. Management is good.

Hold for long-term.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 613.35)

Tapan: Hold

Demand is quite good, valuation is on higher side.,

Company said margin improvement expected.

Debt is on elevated level.

Hold but keep a stop loss 20% down.

Fractal Analytics Ltd. (CMP: Rs 930.00)

Kush: Hold

Stock has seen profit booking and some selling pressure at higher level.

Volumes have started to thin in the last 5 sessions.

Hold with a stop loss at Rs 915.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,966.00)

Kush: Hold

Recent low for Hyundai is Rs 1658.

Uptrend is gradual and further upside likely.

Hold with Rs 1,800-1,850 as stop loss.

Can also opt for Maruti and M&M as they are better technically.

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