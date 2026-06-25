Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Buy, Sell Or Hold: ONGC, Angel One, CG Power, Sterlite Tech, Fractal Analytics, Hyundai Motor — Ask Profit

Market experts shared their insights on fundamentals and technical levels for key stocks, including and more.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Buy, Sell Or Hold: ONGC, Angel One, CG Power, Sterlite Tech, Fractal Analytics, Hyundai Motor — Ask Profit
Buy Sell Hold
Photo: AI Generated

Should you add shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC)? Should you hold shares of Angel One Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.? stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Sterlite Technologies Ltd.?

CA Tapan Doshi, Reserach Analyst, www.catapan.in and Kush Bohra, Founder Kushbohra.Com provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC) (CMP: Rs 234.80)

Tapan: Don't buy

  • Oil prices are coming down will have an impact.
  • Looks like oil will remain below $70 for a long time.
  • Don't go for OMCs.

Angel One Ltd. (CMP: Rs 338.30)

Kush: Hold

  • Recent run-up of the stock is magnificent but negative divergences seen.
  • Profit booking expected on this stock.
  • Book partial profit and then hold with stop loss of Rs 325.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. (CMP: Rs 946.15)

Tapan: Hold

  • Main trigger will be semiconductor plant commissioning ahead.
  • Power demand is also robust.
  • Ebitda margin is good. Management is good.
  • Hold for long-term.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 613.35)

Tapan: Hold

  • Demand is quite good, valuation is on higher side.,
  • Company said margin improvement expected.
  • Debt is on elevated level.
  • Hold but keep a stop loss 20% down.

Fractal Analytics Ltd. (CMP: Rs 930.00)

Kush: Hold

  • Stock has seen profit booking and some selling pressure at higher level.
  • Volumes have started to thin in the last 5 sessions.
  • Hold with a stop loss at Rs 915.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,966.00)

Kush: Hold

  • Recent low for Hyundai is Rs 1658.
  • Uptrend is gradual and further upside likely.
  • Hold with Rs 1,800-1,850 as stop loss.
  • Can also opt for Maruti and M&M as they are better technically.

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: L&T, Tata Motors PV, M&M, Ola Electric, ITC, Ramco Cement, And More — Ask Profit

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026: Meet The IPO Of The Year Nominees

NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026: Meet The IPO Of The Year Nominees

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source