Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Indicates Tepid Start; Brent Crude Erases Wartime Gains, Trades At $72 A Barrel
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,114, compared to Wednesday's index close of 24,021.65.
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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,114. The benchmarks recovered most of Tuesday's losses, when both indices fell 1.16%. Brent crude dropped below levels seen before the US-Iran war, easing concerns over oil-linked risks. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 197.55 points, or 0.83%, to close at 24,021.65, while the BSE Sensex gained 790.54 points, or 1.04%, to end at 76,991.22.
Crude prices continued to retreat as concerns over supply disruptions eased. Brent crude traded near $73 a barrel after falling 4.3% in the previous session, while US West Texas Intermediate crude slipped below $70 a barrel. Market participants pointed to higher crude availability from Middle Eastern and African producers, which increased supply in the physical market and eased shortage concerns.
Stock Market Live: Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, LIC Among Stocks In News
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Tata Steel infused Rs 1,625 crore into its arm T Steel Holding Pte, while ICICI Bank received RBI approval to acquire an additional 2% stake in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.
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LIC said CFO Sunil Agarwal has resigned, effective July 14, 2026. Jubilant Pharmova said the income tax demand on its subsidiary was reduced to Rs 42 crore from Rs 108 crore.
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NLC India’s arm signed a JV agreement with OREDA for a 1,000 MW renewable energy project in Odisha. Embassy Developments signed an MoU with the Uttar Pradesh government for Rs 1,500 crore investment in Lucknow.
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Bharat Forge’s arm completed the acquisition of a 90% stake in RS Aerostructures. Deccan Gold Mines inaugurated its Jonnagiri gold project in Andhra Pradesh, with an ore processing capacity of about 1,000 tonnes per day.
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HCLTech announced partnerships with Neste and Nokia, and signed an MoU with the Nagpur Municipal Corporation. Infosys announced a cloud and AI partnership with Sentara Healthcare.
Stock Market Live: Trump Says US Signed Agreement To Open Strait Of Hormuz
- US President Donald Trump said the US signed an agreement last week to end the conflict with Iran and fully open the Strait of Hormuz.
- Trump said Iran would not have a nuclear weapon and claimed the country no longer has a navy, air force or anti-aircraft technology. He also said peace in the Middle East was possible for the first time in 3,000 years.
Stock Market Live: Government May Take Up To 2% Stake In Sarvam AI, ET Reports
- The Indian government may hold up to a 2% stake in AI startup Sarvam, The Economic Times reported.
- The stake may value Sarvam at about $1.5 billion, according to the report.
Stock Market Live: Trump Says Oil Prices Should Be Lower
- US President Donald Trump said oil prices should be much lower and named Chevron, BP and Exxon Mobil when asked about a Department of Justice oil probe.
- Trump said he spoke with oil companies and that they were not reducing gasoline prices enough. He also said talks with Iran were progressing and that fees on the Strait of Hormuz were unacceptable.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Rise As Energy Supply Concerns Ease
- Asian markets rose in early trade as signs of easing energy supply risks supported sentiment.
- South Korea’s Kospi climbed 5.24%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 2.38%. Australia’s ASX 200 edged 0.36% lower.
- Markets drew support after reports said at least 20 oil tankers carrying about 35 million barrels of crude had passed through the Strait of Hormuz following a US-Iran agreement to reopen the key shipping lane.
Stock Market Live: Trump Says US Signed Agreement To Open Strait Of Hormuz
- US President Donald Trump said the US signed an agreement last week to end the conflict with Iran and fully open the Strait of Hormuz.
- Trump said Iran would not have a nuclear weapon and claimed the country no longer has a navy, air force or anti-aircraft technology. He also said peace in the Middle East was possible for the first time in 3,000 years.
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Start For Nifty
- GIFT Nifty traded at 24,114, compared with Wednesday’s Nifty 50 close of 24,021.65.
- The level indicated a positive start for Indian equities.
Stock Market Live: Crude Prices Extend Fall As Supply Concerns Ease
Crude prices continued to retreat as concerns over supply disruptions eased. Brent crude traded near $73 a barrel after falling 4.3% in the previous session, while US West Texas Intermediate crude slipped below $70 a barrel.
Market participants pointed to higher crude availability from Middle Eastern and African producers, which increased supply in the physical market and eased shortage concerns.
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