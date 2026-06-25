Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Indicates Tepid Start; Brent Crude Erases Wartime Gains, Trades At $72 A Barrel

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,114. The benchmarks recovered most of Tuesday's losses, when both indices fell 1.16%. Brent crude dropped below levels seen before the US-Iran war, easing concerns over oil-linked risks. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 197.55 points, or 0.83%, to close at 24,021.65, while the BSE Sensex gained 790.54 points, or 1.04%, to end at 76,991.22.

Crude prices continued to retreat as concerns over supply disruptions eased. Brent crude traded near $73 a barrel after falling 4.3% in the previous session, while US West Texas Intermediate crude slipped below $70 a barrel. Market participants pointed to higher crude availability from Middle Eastern and African producers, which increased supply in the physical market and eased shortage concerns.