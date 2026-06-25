IndiGo, HPCL, BPCL Shares Rally As Brent Crude falls To Pre-War Level Of $72/Barrel

Crude-linked stocks traded higher on June 25 as oil prices extended their decline, with Brent crude falling back to its pre-war levels amid improving supply conditions and growing optimism over a potential US-Iran peace agreement.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) were among the key beneficiaries, as lower crude prices are expected to support refining and marketing margins. Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. rose 0.82% to Rs 416.30, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. gained 0.43% to Rs 317.05, while Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. advanced 0.23% to Rs 146.64.

The aviation sector also remained in focus, with softer crude prices expected to reduce aviation turbine fuel (ATF) costs, one of the biggest operating expenses for airlines. InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., the parent of IndiGo, climbed 3.12% to Rs 5,369.90, while SpiceJet Ltd. gained 2.44% to Rs 12.57, reflecting improved sentiment around lower fuel costs and potential margin expansion.

Brent crude slipped more than 1.5% to around $72.4 a barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) declined over 1.4% to about $69.3 a barrel. The move follows a sharp 4% drop in the previous session, easing concerns over supply disruptions and reducing input costs for several sectors.

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