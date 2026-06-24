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Buy, Sell Or Hold: L&T, Tata Motors PV, M&M, Ola Electric, ITC, Ramco Cement, And More — Ask Profit

Market experts shared their insights on fundamentals and technical levels for key stocks, including and more.

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Buy, Sell Or Hold: L&T, Tata Motors PV, M&M, Ola Electric, ITC, Ramco Cement, And More — Ask Profit
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
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Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
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The Ramco Cements Ltd.
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Should you add shares of Larsen and Toubro Ltd. (L&T)? Should you hold shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd. (M&M)?

Radha Raman Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO, Swyom Advisors Limited and Sachin Janardan Sarvade, Independent Market Expert provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd. (L&T) (CMP: Rs 4,190.00)

Radha Raman: Hold

  • The war is also getting over. Rebuilding expected in the region.
  • L&T is one of the biggest beneficiaries once things start coming back.
  • Hold with aim of 20-30% gain in the next 12-18 months.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (CMP: Rs 350)

Radha Raman: Hold

  • Tailwinds coming the company's way.
  • Government cess will come for electric vehicle.
  • Continue to hold for medium to long term.

Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) (CMP: Rs 3,084.70)

Sachin: Don't add, hold with a strict stop loss

  • Stock is in downtrend currently.
  • Stock is making a lower high-lower low pattern.
  • The stock is trading below all moving averages.
  • Don't buy, if stock is in portfolio, keep a strict stop loss of Rs 2.890.

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: TCS, HDFC Bank, Garden Reach, Bank Of Baroda, Lumax Auto, TD Power — Ask Profit

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. (CMP: Rs 43.85)

Sachin: Hold

  • Current the stock is in process from downtrend to uptrend.
  • Hold with a trailing stop loss of Rs 40.
  • If stock slips below Rs 40, then will go on a downtrend.

ITC Ltd. (CMP: Rs 290.25)

Radha Raman: Buy

  • All negatives seemed factored in.
  • Company will take calls in terms of prices
  • Good time to enter the stock for medium-term.

Rapid Fire With Radha Raman Agarwal and Sachin Janardan Sarvade

  • Honasa Consumer Ltd. - Hold with stop loss of Rs 398.
  • Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. - Hold
  • Wipro Ltd. - Buy at CMP (Rs 174.73)
  • MTAR Technologies Ltd. - Can buy at Rs 6,750
  • Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd. - Sell
  • Kirloskar Brothers Ltd - Hold
  • Varun Beverages Ltd. - Hold
  • Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. - Hold
  • IFCI Ltd. - Hold
  • Jio Financial Services Ltd. - Don't buy
  • Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. - Hold
  • Ramco Cements Ltd. - Switch to other cement major.
     

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: SBI, Suzlon, Pace Digitek, Zee Entertainment, Urban Company, Abbott Labs — Ask Profit

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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