Buy, Sell Or Hold: L&T, Tata Motors PV, M&M, Ola Electric, ITC, Ramco Cement, And More — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Larsen and Toubro Ltd. (L&T)? Should you hold shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd. (M&M)?

Radha Raman Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO, Swyom Advisors Limited and Sachin Janardan Sarvade, Independent Market Expert provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd. (L&T) (CMP: Rs 4,190.00)

Radha Raman: Hold

The war is also getting over. Rebuilding expected in the region.

L&T is one of the biggest beneficiaries once things start coming back.

Hold with aim of 20-30% gain in the next 12-18 months.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (CMP: Rs 350)

Radha Raman: Hold

Tailwinds coming the company's way.

Government cess will come for electric vehicle.

Continue to hold for medium to long term.

Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) (CMP: Rs 3,084.70)

Sachin: Don't add, hold with a strict stop loss

Stock is in downtrend currently.

Stock is making a lower high-lower low pattern.

The stock is trading below all moving averages.

Don't buy, if stock is in portfolio, keep a strict stop loss of Rs 2.890.

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Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. (CMP: Rs 43.85)

Sachin: Hold

Current the stock is in process from downtrend to uptrend.

Hold with a trailing stop loss of Rs 40.

If stock slips below Rs 40, then will go on a downtrend.

ITC Ltd. (CMP: Rs 290.25)

Radha Raman: Buy

All negatives seemed factored in.

Company will take calls in terms of prices

Good time to enter the stock for medium-term.

Rapid Fire With Radha Raman Agarwal and Sachin Janardan Sarvade

Honasa Consumer Ltd. - Hold with stop loss of Rs 398.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. - Hold

Wipro Ltd. - Buy at CMP (Rs 174.73)

MTAR Technologies Ltd. - Can buy at Rs 6,750

Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd. - Sell

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd - Hold

Varun Beverages Ltd. - Hold

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. - Hold

IFCI Ltd. - Hold

Jio Financial Services Ltd. - Don't buy

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. - Hold

Ramco Cements Ltd. - Switch to other cement major.



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