Buy, Sell Or Hold: TCS, HDFC Bank, Garden Reach, Bank Of Baroda, Lumax Auto, TD Power — Ask Profit

- TCS shares advised to hold; add if investible amount is available
- HDFC Bank shares recommended to hold due to attractive valuations
- Sell Garden Reach Shipbuilders; stock consolidating near Rs 2,600
Should you add shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)? Should you hold shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Bank of Baroda Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Enginers Ltd.?
Amit Goel, CMT, SEBI RA, Partner & Co-Founder Blue Oak Wealth and Gaurang Shah, Sr. Vice-President, Geojit Investments Ltd. provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) (CMP: Rs 2,092.90)
Gaurang: Hold
- IT remains to be under pressure by default.
- Positive coverage on TCS
- Can add if there is investible amount to spare.
HDFC Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 790.10)
Gaurang: Hold
- Current valuations are attractive.
- Management will take steps to straighten out things.
- Credit demand will throw up a lot of opportunities.
- Interest rates remain sticky.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Enginers Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,776.80)
Amit: Sell
- Defence pack is doing well but not the shippers.
- Stock in consolidation range for a year.
- Invalidation level to exit at Rs 2600 level.
Lumax AutoTechnologies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,529.00)
Amit: Hold
- Stock has been trending at sloppy channel.
- Currently stock is trading at lower end of channel
- Invalidation levels come below Rs 1,400.
TD Power Systems Ltd. (CMP: 1,269.30)
Gaurang: Hold
- Extremely positive on the sector.
- Power companies set to boost after govt's push.
Bank of Baroda Ltd. (CMP: Rs 279.80)
Amit: Hold
- Invalidation level would be break above Rs 250.
- Hold on for target price of Rs 310 in the near future.
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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.
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