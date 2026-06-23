Buy, Sell Or Hold: SBI, Suzlon, Pace Digitek, Zee Entertainment, Urban Company, Abbott Labs — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of State Bank of India? Should you hold shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Abbott Laboratories?

CA Tapan Doshi, Reserach Analyst, www.catapan.in and Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, Mirae asset Sharekhan provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

State Bank of India (SBI) (CMP: Rs 1,026.75)

Kunal: Hold

Positive on SBI on long-term charts.

On a short-term basis, support is at Rs 980-990 which is very strong.

Stock expected to move to Rs 1080 on the upside.

Pace Digitek Ltd. (CMP: Rs 212.30)

Tapan: Hold

Company has given quite an aggressive guidance.

Execution is the key as it has strong order book.

Working capital stress will be there.

Can Hold. Can also add at Rs 190 levels.

Suzlon Energy Ltd. (CMP: Rs 58.44)

Kunal: Hold

For short-term, the bottom is around Rs 54-55.

These levels should not be breached on the downside

Stock can cross Rs 65-70, once the move continues on the upside.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (CMP: Rs 114.72)

Kunal: Hold

The stock has taken out the Rs 97-98 hurdle.

Now seeing high-top high-bottom formation.

Trend has changed for the stock. There can be volatility and some dips there.

However, positionally stock can go Rs 145-150 on the upside.

Abbott Laboratories (CMP: Rs 87.83)

Tapan: Wait and watch

Company is good in chronic therapy which is driving the growth.

Premium healthcare demand is rising and that is where company will benefit.

New launches are also expected.

Limited scope for diversification but company has high ROC and cash-rich balance sheet.

Hold for one more quarter.

Urban Company Ltd. (CMP: Rs 133.35)

Kunal: Hold

Stop loss of Rs 129, can see upmove to Rs 143-144 on the upside

For short-term, can continue to hold.

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