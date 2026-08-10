EPFO Alert: Beware Of Fake Links, Check Steps To Keep Your UAN, Financial Details Secure

EPFO Members are advised by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to be on the lookout for phishing scams, phoney websites, and unreliable links sent by social media, email, or SMS. The group has asked its members never to provide anyone access to their UAN, password, OTP, PAN, Aadhaar, or bank information because the EPFO never asks for private information over the phone or over digital messages.

"Think Before You Click! EPFO urges all members to stay vigilant online. Avoid fake links, verify URLs and protect your personal information at all times," the organisation wrote in a post on X on August 9.

At a time when digital usage is accelerating, and members are increasingly utilising online platforms to access different PF services, EPFO has issued a warning.

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By fabricating phoney websites and connections that mimic legitimate platforms, fraudsters can fool gullible people into divulging private information.

Therefore, before clicking on a link or entering any personal or account-related information, members should carefully review the web address and other data. Links obtained by unidentified emails, messages, or other unreliable sources should be handled carefully, especially if they request private or sensitive data, like OTPs or ATM PINs.

Members can protect themselves from phishing scams and other online fraud by first verifying the website's legitimacy and trustworthiness.

The significance of safeguarding personal data when utilising EPFO's digital services has been emphasised. Members should refrain from disclosing private information on websites or platforms whose legitimacy has not been confirmed.

Additionally, users should be wary of unsolicited communications that ask for personal or account-related information. Before using services, members should independently check the official EPFO website rather than depending on links they get via emails or texts.

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Basic internet safety measures have grown more crucial as provident fund-related services are accessible digitally. EPFO members can lessen their susceptibility to cyber fraud by securing personal information, avoiding dubious connections, and verifying URLs.

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