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Trade Deal Is On The Day US Gives India Competitive Advantage, Says Piyush Goyal

Commerce Minister says an India-US trade pact is "very close", but hinges on Washington offering terms that enhance India's competitiveness.

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Trade Deal Is On The Day US Gives India Competitive Advantage, Says Piyush Goyal
File image of Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal
(Photo: PTI)

India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said a trade agreement with the United States could be finalised once Washington offers India a competitive advantage, signalling that negotiations are nearing completion but key issues remain unresolved.

"The day the US gives competitive advantage to India, the trade deal is on," Goyal said while speaking at the India Global Forum's UK-India Week 2026 in London.

The minister said the proposed pact would depend on how the US positions India relative to its trading partners.

"India-US trade deal depends on how the US gives competitive advantage," Goyal said.

(This is a developing story)

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