ICICI Bank Q1FY27 Results: Date, Dividend, Share Price History, Earnings Call Schedule And More

One of India's biggest private lenders, ICICI Bank Ltd., has announced the schedule for the declaration of first quarter results for the fiscal 2026-27 on Thursday.

Here's everything you need to know about the declaration of ICICI Bank's Q1FY27 results.

ICICI Bank Q1FY27 Results Date

In an exchange filing on Thursday, ICICI Bank said the meeting of the Board of Directors of ICICI Bank Limited is scheduled to be held on Saturday, July 18, 2026, to, inter alia, consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

ICICI Bank Q1FY27 Results Trading Window

The window for trading in securities of the Bank shall remain closed from Wednesday, July 1 2026 to Saturday, July 25, 2026 (both days inclusive) for the designated employees and their immediate relatives pursuant to the Bank's share dealing code.

ICICI Bank Q1FY27 Dividend

The lender has not shared any update on declaration of dividend along with first quarter results.

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ICICI Bank Q4 Results

ICICI Bank announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q4FY26) on Saturday, April 18, reporting a rise of 8.4% in standalone net profit to Rs 13,702 crore, compared to Rs 12,629.5 crore in the corresponding period last year.

ICICI Bank's total loans rose 15.8% from a year earlier. Supported by loan growth and stable margins, the bank's net interest income - the difference between interest earned on loans and paid on deposits - rose 8.4% to Rs 22,979 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 21,193 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 1.40% from 1.53% in December and 1.67% in the year-ago period. The gross slippages came at Rs 4,242 crore. Provisions fell to Rs 96.16 crore in the March quarter from Rs 891 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 2,556 crore in the December quarter of FY26. The bank's overall capital adequacy stood at 17.18% as of March 31, 2026, and included a core buffer of 16.35%.

ICICI Bank Share Price History

ICICI Bank shares rose as high as 2.21% at Rs 1,404 apiece intraday high on Thursday, June 25. The share price has risen 3.16% on year-to-date basis, while in the last 12 months, it has fallen 2.90%

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