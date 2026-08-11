Is It India's 79th or 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026? Here's the Answer To Your Confusion

India will celebrate Independence Day on August 15, 2026, but a question often causes confusion: Is it the country's 79th or 80th Independence Day?

Independence Day serves as a reminder of the hardships and sacrifices made by countless individuals for India's freedom from the British.

The answer becomes clear when we distinguish between the number of years since independence and the number of Independence Day celebrations. Still confused? Let's find out the answer.

Is it the 79th or 80th Independence Day?

The confusion stems from the difference between counting the years since independence and counting the Independence Day celebrations. India became independent on August 15, 1947, after a long struggle led by freedom fighters and people across the country, so by August 15, 2026, India will have completed 79 years of independence. However, August 15, 2026, will mark the 80th Independence Day celebration.

2026 - 1947 = 79 years

At the same time, when we count Independence Day celebrations, the celebration held on August 15, 1947, is counted as the first one. This changes the number. If that first celebration is counted as the first Independence Day, then 2026 becomes the 80th Independence Day.

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Vande Mataram To Be Sung At Red Fort For First Time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Independence Day celebrations from the historic Red Fort in Delhi on August 15, 2026. For the first time, ‘Vande Mataram' will be sung upon the Prime Minister's arrival at the Red Fort as this year also marks 150 years of the National Song.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh announced the special tribute at a press conference in New Delhi on August 10, highlighting the National Song's enduring legacy and its role in inspiring millions during India's freedom struggle.

After arriving at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi will hoist the National Flag and deliver his customary address to the nation. The Red Fort premises will feature special floral decorations themed around ‘Vande Mataram'. Around 2,500 NCC cadets and My Bharat volunteers will form the words ‘वंदे मातरम्' on Gyanpath, opposite the Red Fort ramparts.

Adding to the celebrations, an Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter will carry a banner commemorating 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram' and shower flower petals over the gathering at the Red Fort.

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