Earthquake Today: Buildings Collapse, People Run For Safety As Powerful 7.1 Quake Rocks Venezuela

A powerful earthquake struck northern Venezuela on Thursday, causing widespread panic, structural damage, and prompting tsunami advisories across parts of the Caribbean region.

According to preliminary assessments, the earthquake measured between magnitude 7.1 and 7.5, with seismic monitoring agencies reporting slightly different readings due to a series of closely occurring tremors.

The epicenter was located along Venezuela's Caribbean coastline, approximately 21 to 28 kilometers west of Morón in Yaracuy state. The quake originated at a shallow depth of around 10 to 13 kilometers, intensifying the impact felt across the affected region.

The strongest shaking was reported in the capital, Caracas, where residents rushed into the streets as high-rise buildings swayed violently. Witnesses described scenes of chaos as offices, residential towers, and commercial buildings were evacuated.

Initial reports indicate significant structural damage, including partial and complete building collapses in several areas of the city.

Authorities confirmed damage in multiple states, with emergency response teams deployed to assess the situation and assist affected communities.

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said officials are working to determine the full extent of the disaster. Casualty figures have not yet been released, as rescue and assessment operations remain ongoing.

The United States Geological Survey's PAGER system has warned of a high likelihood of substantial economic losses and potential casualties due to the earthquake's strength and shallow depth, as per BBC reports.

Following a powerful second earthquake centered near Yumare, the US Tsunami Warning System temporarily issued threats for Venezuela and Puerto Rico before canceling them.

Meanwhile, residents in Caracas evacuated immediately as the quakes struck. Witnesses reported terrifying scenes across the capital, with Reuters noting that apartment walls cracked and windows shattered as the tremors shook the city.

Emergency services remain on high alert as aftershocks and damage assessments continue.

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