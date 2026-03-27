Buy, Sell Or Hold: L&T, Tata Motors PV, RIL, Piramal Pharma, Shakti Pumps, Oracle, Ans More — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Reliance Industries Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you hold shares of Piramal Pharma Ltd.?

Somil Mehta, Head Alternate Research, Mirae Asset Sharekhan, CA Tapan Doshi, Reserach Analyst, catapan.in, and Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd. (CMP: Rs 3,588.00)

Tapan: Buy

L&T facing tough time currently due to Middle East.

Company could have Cash problem, working capital problem and margin pressure.

Can start investing for long-term for better returns.

HBL Engineering Ltd. (CMP: 651.65)

Somil: Buy

HBL Engineering looks good in medium term outlook.

Short-term outlook has a little bit of downtrend.

Buy on decline if buying fresh.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) (CMP: Rs 179.21)

Somil: Hold

View is very sideway to negative.

Stock won't go below Rs170-175 levels.

Breakout levels should be above Rs 190-192 levels.

Buy on decline.



Vimta Labs Ltd. (CMP: Rs 406.25)

Tapan: Wait and watch

Stock has fallen a lot from top.

Things will recover.

Can see 20% upside on this stock.

Canara Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 129.84)

Rajesh: Hold

PSU market has slipped again today.

Some kind of positive momentum on stock.

Hold around with a stop loss of Rs 125

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. (CMP: Rs 483.20)

Tapan: Avoid

Govt announced Jal Yojana which was seen as good news.

Company facing problem cash crunch and working capital.

Last one year result of this company is not great.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (CMP: Rs 303.90)

Tapan: Wait and watch

Stock is down and out with much bigger issues.

Lowest valuation in the sector.

JLR two weeks production halt is a problem.

Rs 300 is a good level to enter as stock is down and out.

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) (CMP: Rs 1,354.10)

Somil: Buy around Rs 1270-1300

RIL has been very resilient.

Stock trading around daily 200 exponential moving target which is very good.

Tight-range in short-term. Today, stock has broken the previous swing-low.

Expecting stock to go down Rs 1330, next level is Rs 1,305.



Piramal Pharma Ltd. (CMP: Rs 142.69)

Rajesh: Hold

Pharma space is showing relative strength.

Expecting a bounce back on stock.

Stock has a strong support with strong upmove.

Rapid Fire With Tapan Doshi and Somil Mehta

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. - Hold

ITC Ltd. - Sell on rise

HEG Ltd. - Book profit for short term

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. - Don't add

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. - Hold. Buy on dips

HDFC Bank Ltd. - Hold

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. - Hold

Tejas Networks Ltd. - Book Profits

Graphite India Ltd. - Hold

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. - Hold

Patel Engineering Ltd. - Hold

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. - Sell on rise.

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: Jio Financial, IRCTC, L&T, Suzlon Energy, Wipro And Bajaj Auto — Ask Profit

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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