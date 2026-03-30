Buy, Sell Or Hold: HDFC Bank, NALCO, Shriram Finance, Lodha, Tata Tech, Suzlon, Colgate, And More — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of HDFC Bank Ltd.? Should you hold shares of National Aluminium Co Ltd. (NALCO) at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Canara Bank Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you hold shares of Shriram Finance Ltd.?

Saurabh Jain, Equity Head, Research, SMC Global Securities, Kunal Rambhia, Fund Manager & Trading Strategist, The Street, and Kunal Rambhia, Fund Manager & Trading Strategist, The Street provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

HDFC Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 743.05)

Saurabh: Sell

Better to let go of stocks.

Maybe investors are not privy to some issues.

ICICI Banks looks more promising in private sector bank space.

National Aluminium Co Ltd (CMP: Rs 388.70)

Ajit: Book partial profits.

Metals like Nalco have done exceptionally well.

NALCO's decline is nominal during the corrective phase.

Partial profit booking can be considered.

Maintain a trading stop at Rs 340 which is recent base.

Shriram Finance Ltd. (CMP: Rs 876.10)

Saurabh: Hold

Broader market correction bringing stocks down.

Stock has done a recent deal and outlook for 3-5 years look optimistic.

Stick with investment for 5 years.

Lodha Developers Ltd. (CMP: Rs 678.00)

Kunal: Avoid buying

Linear decline in the stock.

Stock has come down from Rs 1100 to Rs 680 with no respite from last month.

Wait for consolidation and think of initiating a buy.

Tata Technologies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 516.45)

Saurabh: Sell

Negative view on IT Tech sector.

Tata Tech has seriously disappointed in last many quarters.

Stock is languishing since months.

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Jio Financial Services Ltd. (CMP: Rs 226)

Ajit: Wait and watch

Don't average down if the view is short-term.

Decline may further extend.

Wait and let the stock stabilise. Rs 220 should be stop loss.

Sundaram Finance Ltd. (CMP: Rs 4,459.50)

Kunal: Avoid buying

Stock is sideways consolidating since January.

Stock has had massive correction from Rs 5,600 to Rs 4,400.

Initiate buy if stock consolidates near present level.

Watch out for Rs 4,300 as strong support.

Rapid Fire With Saurabh Jain, Kunal Rambhia and Ajit Mishra

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) - Avoid

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Hold

PCBL Chemical Ltd. - Avoid

Hindustan Copper Ltd. - Hold with stop loss

Suzlon Energy Ltd. Consolidation phase, Support is Rs 39 - Buy

Sammaan Capital Ltd. - Hold

Bank of Maharashtra Ltd. - Hold

State Bank of India - Buy

Canara Bank Ltd. - Buy

Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd. - Sell

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles - Avoid

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. - Hold

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. - Hold

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. - Buy

MTAR Technologies Ltd. - Avoid

Colgate-Palmolive Co - Hold

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. - Buy only above Rs 110

DLF Ltd. - Sell

Interarch Building Solutions Ltd. - Avoid

Time Technoplast Ltd. - Avoid

Force Motors Ltd.- Buy

ACC Ltd. - Hold

Fiem Industries Ltd. - Hold

Larsen and Toubro Ltd. - Avoid

IDFC First Bank Ltd. - Avoid



ALSO READ: Vedanta Shares Gain Alongside Hindalco, Nalco As Aluminium Stocks Rise After Supply Risks Lift Prices

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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