Buy, Sell Or Hold: HDFC Bank, Indian Oil, SBI, Karnataka Bank, Bajaj Finance, And More — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.? Should you hold shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy KEC International Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of State Bank of India Ltd.?
Kush Bohra, Founder Kushbohra.Com and Sameer Dalal, Natverlal & sons Stockbrokers Pvt Ltd. provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
HDFC Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 806.10)
Sameer: Buy
- Things like resignations happen.
- Stock will bounce back quickly.
- Positive on the stock.
- Over next year might get 20% returns as well.
Kush: Buy
- Volumes on downside has been heavy.
- Panic bottom, Can see stock getting consolidated here.
- Good entry point for the stock.
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Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOC) (CMP: 145.19)
Kush: Wait and watch
- Far bit of volatility on crude prices.
- IOC and such pack of stock will be volatile.
- Support comes at Rs 138.
- On upside, there are resistances around Rs 160 zone.
KEC International Ltd. (CMP: Rs 554)
Sameer: Buy
- Opportunity for transmission, distribution alliance is going to increase.
- Oil price going up will make India alternative source energy-driven country.
- Decent order book as well as management team.
Karnataka Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 234.64)
Kush: Buy
- From near-term to medium, stock is flying.
- Stock stands out from the rest of the market.
- Stock is rising in falling market, indicating strength.
- Positional stop loss at Rs 205 mark.
TD Power Systems Ltd. (CMP: Rs 832.35)
Kush: Buy
- Stock had good run of five solid weeks.
- Stock is consolidating.
- Good set-up, pull back should act as entry point.
- Volumes are not so high, so volatility could be higher.
State Bank of India (CMP: Rs 1,048.50)
Sameer: Hold
- Don't expect valuation re-rating to happen like earlier.
- Growth kind of returns expected for SBI.
Rapid Fire With Sameer Dalal and Kush Bohra
- Belrise Industries Ltd. - Hold
- IDFC First Bank Ltd. - Hold
- Bandhan Bank Ltd. - Hold
- AWL Agri Business Ltd. - Hold with sl Rs 170
- Canara Bank Ltd. - Accumulate at CMP
- Endurance Technologies Ltd. - Sell
- IRCTC - Hold
- Vadilal Industries Ltd. - Hold
- Force Motors Ltd. - Hold
- Bajaj Finance Ltd. - Hold
- Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. - Don't buy at CMP
- KPIT Technologies Ltd. - Hold
- Interglobe Aviation Ltd. - Avoid
ALSO READ: Stock Picks Today: Tata Motors, GMR Airports, Polycab, Power Grid And More On Brokerages' Radar
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.
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