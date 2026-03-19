Buy, Sell Or Hold: HDFC Bank, Indian Oil, SBI, Karnataka Bank, Bajaj Finance, And More — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.? Should you hold shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy KEC International Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of State Bank of India Ltd.?

Kush Bohra, Founder Kushbohra.Com and Sameer Dalal, Natverlal & sons Stockbrokers Pvt Ltd. provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

HDFC Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 806.10)

Sameer: Buy

Things like resignations happen.

Stock will bounce back quickly.

Positive on the stock.

Over next year might get 20% returns as well.

Kush: Buy

Volumes on downside has been heavy.

Panic bottom, Can see stock getting consolidated here.

Good entry point for the stock.

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Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOC) (CMP: 145.19)

Kush: Wait and watch

Far bit of volatility on crude prices.

IOC and such pack of stock will be volatile.

Support comes at Rs 138.

On upside, there are resistances around Rs 160 zone.

KEC International Ltd. (CMP: Rs 554)

Sameer: Buy

Opportunity for transmission, distribution alliance is going to increase.

Oil price going up will make India alternative source energy-driven country.

Decent order book as well as management team.

Karnataka Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 234.64)

Kush: Buy

From near-term to medium, stock is flying.

Stock stands out from the rest of the market.

Stock is rising in falling market, indicating strength.

Positional stop loss at Rs 205 mark.

TD Power Systems Ltd. (CMP: Rs 832.35)

Kush: Buy

Stock had good run of five solid weeks.

Stock is consolidating.

Good set-up, pull back should act as entry point.

Volumes are not so high, so volatility could be higher.

State Bank of India (CMP: Rs 1,048.50)

Sameer: Hold

Don't expect valuation re-rating to happen like earlier.

Growth kind of returns expected for SBI.

Rapid Fire With Sameer Dalal and Kush Bohra

Belrise Industries Ltd. - Hold

IDFC First Bank Ltd. - Hold

Bandhan Bank Ltd. - Hold

AWL Agri Business Ltd. - Hold with sl Rs 170

Canara Bank Ltd. - Accumulate at CMP

Endurance Technologies Ltd. - Sell

IRCTC - Hold

Vadilal Industries Ltd. - Hold

Force Motors Ltd. - Hold

Bajaj Finance Ltd. - Hold

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. - Don't buy at CMP

KPIT Technologies Ltd. - Hold

Interglobe Aviation Ltd. - Avoid



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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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