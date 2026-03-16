Buy, Sell Or Hold: GAIL, HCLTech, Varun Beverages, IndusInd Bank, Eternal, Paras Defence — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of GAIL (India) Ltd.? Should you hold shares of HCL Technologies Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Varun Beverages Ltd. stock at an attractive price?

Vinay Rajani, senior technical and derivative analyst at HDFC Securities, and Lancelot D'Cunha, chief information officer of ValueX Wealth Connect LLP, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

GAIL (India) (CMP: Rs 146.06)

D'Cunha: Hold

At this point in time, it's trading at 10 times its earnings.

Need to see if earnings will sustain.

Business model has six LPG processing units, petrochemical units.

Looking for LNG sources outside the Middle East.

Maybe there are some downsides, it would be better to see how the Middle East situation goes.

If one is already holding, you can look at adding.

HCL Technologies (CMP: Rs 1,328.6)

D'Cunha: Buy On Dips

Like all the IT companies, it has seen a decline in price.

Watch out for how tech companies adapt to AI.

See how they grow their business as a new model.

One should be cautious in buying.

Can accumulate if it corrects further over the next six months to one year.

Situation won't change immediately.

AI adoption will drive future business models

Varun Beverages (CMP: Rs 407.15)

D'Cunha: Buy

Extended period impacted the company's profitability.

Campa Cola also put pressure.

Competitive intensity has eased up, so it will do a lot better in domestic markets.

Will generate profits after acquiring franchises from Africa.

Stock has corrected significantly.

Good opportunity to buy and hold for two to three years.

IndusInd Bank (CMP: Rs 825)

Rajani: Avoid

Weak on the charts.

Don't buy right now.

Wait for some dips

Eternal (CMP: Rs 222.04)

Rajani: Avoid

Don't buy.

Wait for support of Rs 198.

Paras Defence And Space Technologies (CMP: Rs 634.45)

D'Cunha: Sell

At this point in time one should exit.

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