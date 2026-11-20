Bitcoin has fallen below the psychologically important $60,000 mark, extending a sharp sell-off that has wiped out more than half its value since its record high.

The world's largest cryptocurrency recently touched around $59,100, down 53.2% from its peak of $126,230. This marks its steepest correction since the 2022 crypto bear market.

The sell-off has dragged Bitcoin's market capitalisation down to approximately $1.24 trillion and global crypto market capitalisation falling to around $2.17 trillion, down 28% since the beginning of the year.

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Bitcoin accounts for nearly 59% of the total crypto market. Ethereum has also weakened, slipping below $1,750. The net outflows from these products reached approximately $4.6 billion in November, pointing to a slowdown in institutional demand.

This decline has also triggered liquidations among leveraged traders. Concerns over expensive AI investments, falling global equities and expectations of tighter Federal Reserve monetary policy have made investors less willing to hold riskier assets such as cryptocurrencies.

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Market sentiment has weakened alongside prices. Crypto exchange CoinDCX said its Fear and Greed Index fell from 18 to 10, indicating extreme fear among investors.

At the same time, spot trading volume climbed from $127 billion to $149 billion, suggesting that trading activity has intensified during the correction.

A sustained return of institutional money into spot Bitcoin ETFs would be an important sign of improving demand. Reversing November's heavy outflows could help ease selling pressure and support a price recovery.

New allocations from institutional investors could also provide fresh buying support and help stabilise the market.

Developments in global financial markets will remain another key factor. A less hawkish Federal Reserve outlook and a recovery in global equities could improve appetite for riskier investments, including cryptocurrencies.

Regulatory developments that bring greater clarity to the crypto market could offer additional support to investor confidence.

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