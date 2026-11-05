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BEML Q2 Results: Profit Falls 31%, Revenue Jumps 42%; Margin Contracts

Higher material costs and operating expenses weighed on BEML's margins, while a sharp increase in tax expenses dragged net profit down 31.3% despite 42.1% revenue growth.

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BEML Q2 Results: Profit Falls 31%, Revenue Jumps 42%; Margin Contracts
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BEML Ltd.
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BEML Ltd.'s September-quarter profitability came under pressure as higher material costs and other operating expenses outpaced revenue growth. A sharp increase in the current tax charge further weighed on the bottom line, widening the gap between operating performance and net profit.

Consolidated net profit declined 31.3% year on year to Rs 33 crore, while revenue from operations increased 42.1% to Rs 1,192 crore, according to the company's notification to the exchanges on Thursday.

BEML (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

  • Net profit down 31.3% to Rs 33 crore versus Rs 48 crore.
  • Revenue up 42.1% to Rs 1,192 crore versus Rs 839 crore.
  • Ebitda up 10% to Rs 80.3 crore versus Rs 73 crore.
  • Ebitda margin at 6.7% versus 8.7%.

What Weighed On Profit

The decline in net profit was steeper, as the company reported a higher current tax expense during the quarter.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Current tax expense stood at Rs 26.28 crore, compared with Rs 60 lakh in the year-ago period. This was partly offset by a deferred tax credit of Rs 11.91 crore, against a deferred tax expense of Rs 1.67 crore a year earlier. The higher overall tax charge contributed to the decline in net profit.

The cost of materials consumed increased 51.6% to Rs 724 crore, outpacing revenue growth of 42.1%. Employee expenses rose to Rs 219 crore from Rs 203 crore, while other expenses increased to Rs 227 crore from Rs 158 crore.

Order Book

BEML received orders worth Rs 6,229 crore during the September quarter and executed orders worth Rs 1,126 crore. Its order book stood at Rs 21,388 crore as of Sept. 30, 2026.

Of the total order book, Rs 3,421 crore was executable during the current financial year, while Rs 17,967 crore was scheduled for execution in subsequent years.

The order book provides visibility on future execution. The pace at which these orders translate into revenue and earnings will be important to watch.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has granted BEML an exemption from publishing segment-wise information in its financial results.

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