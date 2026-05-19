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BEL Shares Trade In Green Ahead Of Q4 Results: Here's What To Expect

BEL shares are in focus today as the public sector aerospace and defence electronics company is set to report their Q4FY26 results.

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BEL Shares Trade In Green Ahead Of Q4 Results: Here's What To Expect
BEL shares trade in green ahead of Q4 results
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Bharat Electronics Ltd.
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Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) are in focus on Tuesday as the public sector aerospace and defence electronics company is set to report their Q4FY26  results after market hours. BEL shares on were trading flat at Rs 429.50 at 10:57 a.m. intraday on Tuesday. 

BEL opened at Rs 428 with the share briefly touching the day's low of Rs 425.20, which was below the previous closing level of Rs 426.60. However, the stock soon began to recover. This compares to a 0.38% rise in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

BEL Share Price Today

BEL Share Price Today

BEL Share Price Today
Photo Credit: (Photo: NDTV Profit)

Shares of BEL has risen 17.68% in the last 12 months and 7.11% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 12.83 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 29.18, suggesting that the stock is in an oversold territory.

In an exchange filing dated May 7, BEL said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on May 19 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Bharat Electronics will hold an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 20 at 4 p.m. for discussion on financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026.

BEL Q4 Preview

Bharat Electronics is expected to report revenue of Rs 9,738.85 crore for Q4FY26, while Ebitda is likely to come in at Rs 2,685.92 crore with margins at 43.9%. Profit is estimated at Rs 2,170.26 crore.

BEL Q3FY25

Before the defence PSU announces their Q4 results, here's a look at their Q3 results. BEL delivered a robust set of December-quarter earnings, reporting a 21%  year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,580 crore, compared with Rs 1,312 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations also registered solid growth, increasing 24% YoY to Rs 7,154 crore.

ALSO READ: Stocks To Watch: Zydus Lifesciences, BPCL, BEL, JSW Energy And Mankind Pharma

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