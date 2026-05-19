Stocks To Watch: Zydus Lifesciences, BPCL, BEL, JSW Energy And Mankind Pharma

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Bharat Electronics Ltd., JSW Energy Ltd. and Mankind Pharma Ltd. will catch investors' attention on Monday.

Earnings In Focus

Anthem Biosciences Ltd, ASK Automotive Ltd, Automotive Axles Ltd, BASF India Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Black Buck Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd, Bluspring Enterprises Ltd, Borosil Ltd, Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Dhanuka Agritech Ltd, Dredging Corporation of India Ltd, Dynamatic Technologies Ltd, Eureka Forbes Ltd, Fine Organic Industries Ltd, Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd, Hindware Home Innovation Ltd, J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd, Kirloskar Industries Ltd, Karnataka Bank Ltd, Mankind Pharma Ltd, C.E. Info Systems Ltd, Mayur Uniquoters Ltd, PG Electroplast Ltd, PI Industries Ltd, PNC Infratech Ltd, Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd, PTC India Ltd, RITES Ltd, Safari Industries India Ltd, Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd, Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd, Trident Ltd, United Foodbrands Ltd, Viyash Scientific Ltd, WPIL Ltd, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd

Earnings Post Market Hours

Astral (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 24.2% at Rs 2,089 crore versus Rs 1,681 crore.

EBITDA up 26.8% at Rs 383 crore versus Rs 302 crore.

EBITDA margin at 18.3% versus 18.0%.

Net profit up 18.8% at Rs 213 crore versus Rs 179 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 2.50 per share and re-appointed Sandeep Engineer as MD.

GIC Housing (FY26, YoY)

Total income down 1.0% at Rs 1,083 crore versus Rs 1,089 crore.

Net profit down 4.0% at Rs 154 crore versus Rs 160 crore.

Note: Total disbursements were up 29% YoY at Rs 2,299 crore.

Gujarat Narmada (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 7.4% at Rs 2,208 crore versus Rs 2,055 crore.

EBITDA at Rs 482 crore versus Rs 240 crore.

EBITDA margin at 21.8% versus 11.7%.

Net profit up 87.7% at Rs 396 crore versus Rs 211 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 21 per share.

DOMS Industries (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 18.7% at Rs 604 crore versus Rs 509 crore.

EBITDA up 14.4% at Rs 101 crore versus Rs 88.3 crore.

EBITDA margin at 16.7% versus 17.3%.

Net profit up 17.1% at Rs 56.7 crore versus Rs 48.4 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 3.65 per share and reappointed Santosh Raveshia as MD for 5 years.

Triveni Turbine (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 26.3% at Rs 680 crore versus Rs 538 crore.

EBITDA up 6.3% at Rs 128 crore versus Rs 120.4 crore.

EBITDA margin at 18.8% versus 22.4%.

Net profit up 8.5% at Rs 102 crore versus Rs 94 crore.

HLE Glascoat (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 17.4% at Rs 392 crore versus Rs 334 crore.

EBITDA down 17.6% at Rs 42.8 crore versus Rs 52 crore.

EBITDA margin at 10.9% versus 15.6%.

Net profit down 33.5% at Rs 18.2 crore versus Rs 27.3 crore.

SEAMEC (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 63.8% at Rs 327.1 crore versus Rs 200 crore.

EBITDA up 96.1% at Rs 159.1 crore versus Rs 81.2 crore.

EBITDA margin at 48.7% versus 40.7%.

Net profit at Rs 103.5 crore versus Rs 43 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Shivalik Bimetal (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 22.8% at Rs 162.6 crore versus Rs 132.4 crore.

EBITDA up 24.5% at Rs 35.5 crore versus Rs 28.5 crore.

EBITDA margin up 29 bps at 21.8% versus 21.5%.

Net profit up 24.0% at Rs 26.1 crore versus Rs 21 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 2 per share. The company deferred the launch of its Pune facility due to pending approvals.

Subros (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 15.6% at Rs 1,050 crore versus Rs 908 crore.

EBITDA down 0.4% at Rs 92.4 crore versus Rs 92.8 crore.

EBITDA margin at 8.8% versus 10.2%.

Net profit up 6.8% at Rs 49.3 crore versus Rs 46.2 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 3 per share.

GE Vernova (Q4, YoY)

Revenue up 42.0% at Rs 1,637 crore versus Rs 1,153 crore.

EBITDA up 76.4% at Rs 445 crore versus Rs 252 crore.

EBITDA margin at 27.2% versus 21.9%.

Net profit up 88.6% at Rs 352 crore versus Rs 187 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 10 per share.

Afcons Infra (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 18.9% at Rs 2,614 crore versus Rs 3,223 crore.

EBITDA down 85.4% at Rs 43 crore versus Rs 294 crore.

EBITDA margin at 1.6% versus 9.1%.

Net loss at Rs 88.4 crore versus a profit of Rs 111 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 2 per share, reappointed Srinivasan Paramasivan as MD for 2 years, and approved raising up to Rs 250 crore via NCDs or bonds.

Indraprastha Gas (Q4, Cons QoQ)

Revenue up 2.3% at Rs 4,163 crore versus Rs 4,068 crore.

EBITDA down 10.6% at Rs 421.1 crore versus Rs 470.9 crore.

EBITDA margin at 10.1% versus 11.6%.

Net profit down 13.5% at Rs 341 crore versus Rs 394 crore.

63 Moons Tech (Q4, Cons QoQ)

Revenue at Rs 133.7 crore versus Rs 26.7 crore.

EBIT loss at Rs 85.1 crore versus a loss of Rs 72.1 crore.

Net profit at Rs 22.5 crore versus a loss of Rs 19.8 crore.

Note: The company recorded a one-time gain of Rs 94.7 crore.

Baazar Style Retail (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 34.9% at Rs 466 crore versus Rs 345 crore.

EBITDA up 21.3% at Rs 48.2 crore versus Rs 39.7 crore.

EBITDA margin at 10.3% versus 11.5%.

Net loss at Rs 25.7 crore versus a loss of Rs 6.4 crore.

Note: The company will allot 15 lakh shares upon the conversion of warrants.

Puravankara (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue at Rs 1,502 crore versus Rs 542 crore.

EBITDA at Rs 301.5 crore versus Rs 30.5 crore.

EBITDA margin at 20.1% versus 5.6%.

Net profit at Rs 110 crore versus a loss of Rs 88 crore.

JK Paper (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 17.2% at Rs 1,966 crore versus Rs 1,677 crore.

EBITDA up 27.1% at Rs 276.5 crore versus Rs 217.5 crore.

EBITDA margin at 14.1% versus 13.0%.

Net profit up 35.8% at Rs 92 crore versus Rs 67.8 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 4 per share.

Sun Pharma Advanced (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue at Rs 1,853.2 crore versus Rs 27.2 crore.

EBITDA at Rs 1,773.2 crore versus a loss of Rs 53.2 crore.

Net profit at Rs 1,763 crore versus a loss of Rs 60.2 crore.

Timken India (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 14.5% at Rs 1,090 crore versus Rs 952 crore.

EBITDA up 12.9% at Rs 242 crore versus Rs 214 crore.

EBITDA margin at 22.2% versus 22.5%.

Net profit down 16.8% at Rs 158 crore versus Rs 190 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 2.50 per share and approved a merger scheme for the company and its arm, Timken GGB Tech.

Indian Oil (Q4, QoQ)

Revenue up 1.7% at Rs 2.07 lakh crore versus Rs 2.04 lakh crore.

EBITDA down 0.5% at Rs 20,716 crore versus Rs 20,824 crore.

EBITDA margin down 22 bps at 9.96% versus 10.18%.

Net profit down 6.2% at Rs 11,378 crore versus Rs 12,126 crore.

Ajax Engineering (Q4, YoY)

Revenue up 0.3% at Rs 758 crore versus Rs 756 crore.

EBITDA up 1.5% at Rs 114.7 crore versus Rs 113.1 crore.

EBITDA margin up 18 bps at 15.14% versus 14.95%.

Net profit up 4.4% at Rs 95 crore versus Rs 91 crore.

Stocks In News

Eicher Motors: The automaker has received government approval for a 216-acre land parcel in Andhra Pradesh. The company will invest Rs 2,500 crore to acquire the land for major capacity expansion.

Ashok Leyland: The commercial vehicle manufacturer's board will meet on May 28 to mull fundraising via Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs).

Narayana Hrudayalaya: The hospital chain's board will meet on May 22 to consider raising funds through debt instruments.

ICRA: The rating agency announced that its subsidiary has recommended a massive dividend of Rs 54 per share.

HDFC Life: The life insurer has received shareholder approval to issue 1.5 crore shares to HDFC Bank on a preferential basis.

AVG Logistics: The company's board has approved a rights issue of 36.5 lakh shares to raise Rs 52.9 crore. The issue will be in an 8:33 ratio, with May 21 fixed as the record date.

Interarch Building: The company issued a clarification stating that its board has not approved any share buyback proposal, directly refuting a news report regarding a Rs 10 crore buyback.

LIC: The life insurance giant has officially received shareholder approval for the issuance of bonus shares.

JSW Energy: The company divested 2.5 crore shares via a bulk deal for Rs 3,150 crore. Following this transaction, JSW Steel's balance holding in the company stands at 4.5 crore shares.

IIFL Capital: FIH Mauritius Investments and HWIC Asia Fund have jointly initiated an open offer to acquire 10 crore shares (a 26% stake) of the company. ICICI Securities will act as the manager for the offer.

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