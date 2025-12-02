Bank Of England May Delay Rate Cuts Over Persistent Inflation: Will US Fed Follow Suit?

The Bank of England said its capital framework review showed that the benchmark for Tier 1 capital requirements for lenders, set at 14% since 2015, could be reduced by one percentage point to 13%.

In its Financial Stability Report, the BoE said it would launch a review on enhancing the usability of buffers and on the implementation of the leverage ratio, initiatives that could further ease requirements for lenders.

The BoE also flagged risks to Britain's financial system had risen this year due to stretched valuations of companies investing in artificial intelligence, risky lending to big companies and some trading in government bond markets.

The comments in its half-yearly report build on warnings made in recent months by BoE Governor Andrew Bailey and other policymakers, although it also accompanied the first reduction in capital requirements for British banks since the 2008 global financial crisis.

Investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence had pushed share valuations in the United States to their most stretched since the dotcom bubble, and in Britain to their highest since the global financial crisis, the central bank estimated.

"Deeper links between AI firms and credit markets, and increasing interconnections between those firms, mean that, should an asset price correction occur, losses on lending could increase financial stability risks," the BoE said.