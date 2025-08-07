Bank Of England Cuts Rates To Two-Year Low After Rare Re-Vote

The Bank of England cut interest rates to the lowest in over two years in a closer-than-expected decision that pitted the prospect of inflation hitting 4% against a weakening jobs market.

Five members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted for the quarter-point reduction to 4%, while four backed no change. That followed an earlier three-way split that failed to reach a majority. It was the first time in the 28-year history of the panel that two rounds of voting were needed to reach a presentable outcome on rates.

The pound jumped against the dollar after the decision, climbing 0.5% to $1.3428. Gilts fell, sending the two-year yield six basis points higher to 3.88% as money markets reduced wagers on the extent of interest rate cuts from the BOE next year.