US Fed Rate Cut: Will FOMC's Pivot Compel RBI To Ease Further? Here's What D-Street Must Watch Out For

US Fed Rate Cut: The US Federal Reserve slashed its key benchmark interest rate for the second straight meeting, in line with Wall Street expectations. The US central bank eased its monetary policy further during the eighth meeting of 2025 on Oct. 29, over sluggish growth in jobs despite the tariff risk. After a two-day review by the federal open market committee (FOMC), the new Fed interest rate stands at 3.75%-4.00%.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell-led FOMC highlighted that it is strongly committed to "supporting maximum employment". A rate cut is aimed at giving impetus to businesses by easing liquidity, which can likely increase job opportunities. Lowering that target range represents an "easing" of monetary policy as it is accompanied by lower short-term interest rates in financial markets and a loosening in broader financial conditions.