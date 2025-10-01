RBI Monetary Policy Key Highlights: Lending Rate, Growth Projection, Inflation Outlook And More

The Reserve Bank of India Monetary Policy Committee has kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.5% for the second consecutive time, announced Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

The decision was made unanimously by the MPC committee, which has also unanimously decided to maintain a 'neutral' stance.

RBI's action comes against the backdrop of the US Federal Reserve, alongside several other central banks cutting rates globally.

In his MPC address, the RBI Governor stated that the inflation number has remained above target while momentum in the domestic economy has remained resilient.