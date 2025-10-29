Fed Cuts Rates By 25 Bps Amid Sluggish Jobs Growth, Uptick In Unemployment

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced a quarter-of-a-percentage point of rate cut, as it pointed towards the sluggish growth in jobs and uptick in unemployment.

The 25-basis point reduction has trimmed the overnight lending rates to a range of 3.75–4%, as against the prevailing 4–4.25%. This was in line with the expectations, as the CME Fed Watch had projected a 97.2% probability of quarter point rate cut.

"Job gains have slowed this year, and the unemployment rate has edged up but remained low through August; more recent indicators are consistent with these developments," stated a release issued at the conclusion of the two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

Notably, the unemployment data for September was not released as the US government is facing a federal shutdown since the start of this month, which has led to around 750,000 workers being furloughed.

The employment scenario remains grim, suggests the data on jobless claims which was out earlier this week, based on the unadjusted state-level filings. The initial jobless claims jumped to 227,000 in the week ended Oct. 18, as compared to 220,000 in the preceding week, news agency Bloomberg had reported, after analysing the data.

The Jerome Powell-led FOMC has underlined that it is strongly committed to "supporting maximum employment". A rate cut is aimed at giving impetus to businesses by easing liquidity, which in turn is expected to increase job opportunities.

(This is a developing story)