US Fed Meeting Live: S&P 500, Dow Jones Open Higher On Rate Cut Bets
Minutes into the trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained around 0.25%, whereas the S&P 500 jumped 0.22%, and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 0.62%.
US Fed Meeting Live: How Will A Rate Cut Impact D-Street?
According to Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities. markets currently “almost certain” (around 95-98% probability) expect the Fed to cut the federal funds rate by 25 basis points at the October meeting, bringing the target range to 3.75%-4.00%.
According to analysts, market expectations are very high for the cut and for multiple cuts this year; if the Fed disappoints (by cutting less or signalling fewer cuts) markets could react negatively (in equities, bonds, risk assets).
US Fed Meeting Live: What To Expect?—A Preview
The market has baked in a quarter point cut this week, bringing the federal fund rate to a range of 3.75%-4.00%. With the rate cut expected, Wall Street has turned its attention to the Fed's balance sheet management.
According to experts, a possible end this week to the US Fed's "quantitative tightening" policy may offer a boon to the US government. Most market watchers assumed quantitative tightening - letting bonds roll off the Fed's balance sheet - would continue through early 2026. However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell flagged a likely end to the whole QT process in the "coming months".
US Fed Meeting Live: Dollar Firm
The US dollar was firm ahead of the Fed rate decision. The dollar index rose 0.16% to 98.82.
The greenback was steady facing the Japanese yen, the Euro and the British Pound.
US Fed Meeting Live: Benchmark Indices Open Higher
The US stock market opened with positive momentum on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve rate decision, as optimism around artificial intelligence grew on expectations that Nvidia Corp. could secure a breakthrough in China.
