US Fed Meeting Live: S&P 500, Dow Jones Open Higher On Rate Cut Bets

According to Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities. markets currently “almost certain” (around 95-98% probability) expect the Fed to cut the federal funds rate by 25 basis points at the October meeting, bringing the target range to 3.75%-4.00%.

According to analysts, market expectations are very high for the cut and for multiple cuts this year; if the Fed disappoints (by cutting less or signalling fewer cuts) markets could react negatively (in equities, bonds, risk assets).