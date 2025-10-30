Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Implies Negative Open; L&T, PB Fintech, SAIL Shares In Focus
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Implies Negative Open; L&T, PB Fintech, SAIL Shares In Focus

Follow NDTV Profit's live market blog for updates on stock price movements, latest stock market news, and analysts' view.

30 Oct 2025, 08:11 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Nifty 50 and Sensex are expected to incur some losses at open today. Sensex's expiry today is in focus. (Photo: Unsplash)</p></div>
The Nifty 50 and Sensex are expected to incur some losses at open today. Sensex's expiry today is in focus. (Photo: Unsplash)
ADVERTISEMENT
Good morning, welcome to NDTV Profit's blog for real-time market coverage. The NSE Nifty 50 is expected to decline at open on Thursday due to mixed global cues despite the GIFT Nifty trading higher. The crucial levels to watch for 26,100 and on the downside 25,800. PB Fintech Ltd., Steel Authority of India, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Mahanagar Gas Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. shares are likely be in focus today.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

IPO News: Groww Sets IPO Price Range For Rs 6,632-Crore Issue Opening Nov 3

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., the parent of India’s largest investment platform Groww, announced the price range for its initial public offering launching next week.

The IPO will be open between Nov. 4 and Nov. 7. The book-building offer consists of a fresh issue of up to Rs 1,060 crore and an offer for sale of 55.7 crore shares worth up to Rs 5,572 crore.

ALSO READ

Groww Sets IPO Price Range For Rs 6,632-Crore Issue Opening Nov 3
Opinion
Groww Sets IPO Price Range For Rs 6,632-Crore Issue Opening Nov 3
Read More

LIVE: GIFT Nifty Implies Negative Open; L&T, PB Fintech, SAIL Shares In Focus

The GIFT Nifty was trading 26,154 as of 7:02 a.m. Despite an increase in the GIFT Nifty, the NSE Nifty 50 may open lower tracking a directionless movement in its Asian peers.

Asian stocks were trading on a mixed note as the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell cautioned about expecting more rate hikes going forward. The central bank delivered a 25-basis-point rate cut in line with the market expectation.

Moreover, the NSE Nifty 50 index has been facing strong resistance at around 26,100 level. Enrich Money CEO Ponmudi R expect that the index will continue to face resistance at this level.

The Nifty 50 and Sensex ended higher in the previous session. At the close, the Sensex rose 368.97 points, or 0.44%, to 84,997.13, while the Nifty rose 117.70 points, or 0.45%, to 26,053.90.

ALSO READ

Trade Setup For Oct 30: Nifty Sees Next Resistance At 26,200–26,300 Levels
Opinion
Trade Setup For Oct 30: Nifty Sees Next Resistance At 26,200–26,300 Levels
Read More

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT