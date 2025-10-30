Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Implies Negative Open; L&T, PB Fintech, SAIL Shares In Focus

The GIFT Nifty was trading 26,154 as of 7:02 a.m. Despite an increase in the GIFT Nifty, the NSE Nifty 50 may open lower tracking a directionless movement in its Asian peers.

Asian stocks were trading on a mixed note as the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell cautioned about expecting more rate hikes going forward. The central bank delivered a 25-basis-point rate cut in line with the market expectation.

Moreover, the NSE Nifty 50 index has been facing strong resistance at around 26,100 level. Enrich Money CEO Ponmudi R expect that the index will continue to face resistance at this level.

The Nifty 50 and Sensex ended higher in the previous session. At the close, the Sensex rose 368.97 points, or 0.44%, to 84,997.13, while the Nifty rose 117.70 points, or 0.45%, to 26,053.90.