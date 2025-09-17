Fed Resumes Rate-Cut Cycle After Nine Months With 25 Bps Reduction; Sees Two More This Year

The US Federal Reserve has resumed its much-awaited rate-cut cycle after nine months, as it has slashed the benchmark lending rates by 25 basis points, and sees two more cuts by 2025-end.

The key rates have been re-adjusted to 4-4.25%, according to a statement issued by the Federal Open Market Committee at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday.

The outcome is in line with the market expectations, as there was a 93.7% probability of a quarter-of-a-percentage point rate cut, and 6.3% chance of a jumbo 50-basis-point reduction.

The FOMC decision was not unanimous, as Fed Governor Stephen Miran dissented in favour of a 50 bps rate cut.

The Fed is likely to remain on the rate cut trajectory for the remainder of the calendar year, as its median projection shows half-a-percentage point of more rate reductions in 2025.

The “Dot plot” of rate projections, as shared by the monetary policy body, indicated another half percentage point of rate reduction by 2025-end, followed by a quarter point cut in 2026.

By 2028, the median forecast shows the federal funds rate will be at 3.1%.

Track live updates of Fed rate decision coverage here