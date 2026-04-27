Bajaj Housing Finance Q4 Results: Net Profit Soars; NII Rises 15%

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. on Monday posted a 14.1% year-on-year rise in its net profit to Rs 669 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026. In the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2025, the company had logged a bottomline of Rs 587 crore.

The non-banking financial company's net interest income rose 15% to Rs 945 crore, as compared to Rs 823 crore in the year-ago period.

In terms of asset quality, the gross non-performing assets ratio stood at 0.27%, marginally lower as against 0.29% at the end of March 2025 quarter. The net NPA ratio was flat at 0.11%.

The NBFC's loan losses and provisions for March 2025 quarter was reported as Rs 55 crore as against Rs 26 crore in the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year 2025, Bajaj Housing Finance's NII rose 25% to Rs 3,752 crore from Rs 3,007 crore in fiscal 2024.

The net profit increased by 20% to Rs 3,320 crore from Rs 2,770 crore in the preceding fiscal.

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The housing finance company's capital adequacy ratio, including Tier II capital, stood at 22.46% as of March 31, 2025.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today

Before the quarterly results were declared, shares of Bajaj Housing Finance closed 1.8% higher at Rs 91.07 per share after it rose as much as 2.47% to Rs 91.60 apiece. This compares to a 0.81% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index. It has fallen 3.46% in the last 12 months and 27.17% year-to-date.

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