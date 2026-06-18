Bajaj Auto Buyback: Record Date Declared For Rs 5,363 Crore Issue — Check Details

Bajaj Auto has set the record for buy back of shares worth Rs 5,632.8 crore, the company informed in an exchange filing on Thursday, June 18.

The record to determine how many shareholders are eligible for Bajaj Auto share buyback is Wednesday, June 24.

The filing read, "Buyback Committee constituted by the Board of Directors of the Company has fixed Wednesday, 24 June 2026 as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and names of equity shareholders/ beneficial owners of the Equity Shares who shall be eligible to participate in the Buyback."

On May 6, Bajaj Auto announced its second buyback in two years. The company will buy back shares worth Rs 5,632.8 crore, marking the biggest buyback in the last four years.

The buyback price has been set at Rs 1,200 per share, according to an earlier exchange filing. The auto giant will buy 46.9 lakh shares representing 1.68% of the total number of equity shares.

ALSO READ: Bajaj Auto Q4 Results: Profit Surges 34%, Revenue Tops Rs 16,000 Crore

The previous buyback was in February 2024 with the buyback price at Rs 10,000 per share. Bajaj Auto bought 1.41% equity for an amount of Rs 4,000 crore. In June 2022, the company bought back shares amounting Rs 2,500 crore. The company bought 1.88% equity in this buyback at a price of Rs 4,600 per share.

Bajaj Auto Q4 Results

In Q4FY26, Bajaj Auto's net profit rose 34% at Rs 2,746.13 crore from Rs 2,049.31 crore in the same quarter of fiscal 2025. Standalone revenue of the auto giant surged by 31.8% year-on-year for the three months ended March, reaching Rs 16,005.65 crore in comparison to Rs 12,147.97 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes rose 36% to Rs 3,322.68 crore from Rs 2,450.59 crore. Margins expanded to 20.8% from 20.2% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

In additon to quarterly results, Bajaj Auto announced dividend of Rs 150 per equity share for the fiscal 2026 as its profit surges. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 5,227 crore to shareholders.

ALSO READ: Bajaj Auto Shares Jump After Board Mulls Second Buyback In Two Years

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