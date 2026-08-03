Gaurav Khanna's Injury Video Goes Viral; Khatron Ke Khiladi Maker Breaks Silence On Safety Concerns

The makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 have addressed concerns over contestant safety after a video of Gaurav Khanna showing injuries sustained during a stunt went viral on social media. Responding to the safety concerns, the production team said the reality show is filmed under strict safety guidelines and follows international safety protocols.

The statement came after Gaurav shared a video revealing marks on his back, which he said were caused while performing a stunt involving rubber bullets. He also thanked fellow contestant Orry for filming the moment and sharing it with him.

Banijay CEO Says Show Follows Global Safety Standards

According to a statement given to Hindustan Times, Banijay CEO Deepak Dhar addressed the concerns surrounding the show's stunts and said that Khatron Ke Khiladi is not designed to put contestants at unnecessary risk.

Dhar explained that the show includes fear-based challenges as part of its format but follows proper safety procedures while filming. He added that the series is shot at international locations where detailed checks, safety arrangements and established protocols are maintained throughout production.

The reality show is based on the original Fear Factor format, which is owned globally by Banijay. The Hindi adaptation has completed multiple seasons and continues to feature celebrities competing in challenging physical tasks.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Shagun Sharma Reveals Why She Never Wants To Meet Gaurav Khanna Again

Gaurav Khanna's Injury Video Creates Buzz Online

Gaurav Khanna recently shared a video showing the marks left after the rubber bullet stunt. The actor described the experience as one of the most painful moments he had faced and mentioned that other contestants who participated in the task also experienced similar discomfort.

The video received several reactions from viewers, with many expressing concern after seeing the injuries. Some social media users discussed the intensity of the challenges, while others praised Gaurav for continuing to participate in further stunts despite the injury.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@gauravkhannaofficial

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 premiered on August 1, 2026, on Colors TV. The show is also available for streaming on JioHotstar. New episodes are scheduled to air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

ALSO READ: Actor Rashmika Mandanna Suffers Hip Tendon Injury During Shoot, Advised Six Weeks' Rest: Report

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