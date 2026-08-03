Gulf Oil Q1 Results: Profit Rises 29%, Revenue Up 30%; Record Date Fixed For FY26 Final Dividend

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. reported a robust start to the financial year, with consolidated net profit rising 28.5% year-on-year in the June quarter, supported by healthy revenue growth and steady operating margins.

The lubricant maker also announced the record date for its proposed final dividend for FY26.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 123 crore for the first quarter, compared with Rs 95.9 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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Revenue from operations increased 30.6% to Rs 1,327 crore from Rs 1,017 crore a year ago, reflecting strong business momentum during the quarter.

Operating performance remained equally resilient. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 30.8% year-on-year to Rs 166 crore from Rs 127 crore.

Despite higher sales and operating profit, the EBITDA margin remained broadly unchanged at 12.5%, indicating that the company was able to sustain profitability even as input costs and market conditions evolved.

Separately, Gulf Oil Lubricants fixed Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for its proposed final dividend for the financial year 2025-26.

The company had earlier recommended a final dividend of Rs 30 per equity share, or 1,500% of the face value of Rs 2 per share, at its board meeting held on May 27.

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The dividend proposal remains subject to shareholders' approval at the company's forthcoming annual general meeting.

Shareholders whose names appear in the company's records as of the record date will be eligible to receive the final dividend if it is approved at the AGM.

The quarterly performance reflects Gulf Oil Lubricants' ability to deliver strong earnings growth while maintaining stable operating margins amid continued demand across its business segments.

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