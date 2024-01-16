Asia Stocks Lower; Oil Steady After Monday Decline: Markets Wrap
Track the global equity, currency and commodity markets here.
(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities fell Tuesday following declines in European stocks and bonds as European Central Bank officials tamped down rapid rate cut expectations.
Australian and Japanese shares slipped, while contracts for US equities edged lower after a Monday holiday. Treasuries declined in their first trading session since Friday as Australian and New Zealand sovereign bonds also joined the selloff.
The region-wide Euro Stoxx 50 traded lower in Europe on Monday, partly weighed down by a contraction in German gross domestic product in the fourth quarter, although Europe’s largest economy managed to avoid recession.
Elsewhere, oil prices were steady after a Monday retreat, even as tensions in the Red Sea endured. Houthi militants hit a US-owned commercial vessel with a ballistic missile on Monday, underscoring the risks facing one of the world’s most important trade routes. West Texas Intermediate traded just below $73 a barrel, while Brent crude was above $78.
“Despite the conflict leading to the suspension of certain Red Sea routes, global oil supplies have not been significantly impacted,” Saqib Iqbal, an analyst at Trading.Biz, said in a note. “The focus shifts to key economic data releases from the US and China, providing valuable insights into potential demand.”
In Germany, bunds fell Monday in a decline that highlights a chasm between market expectations of European Central Bank rate cuts and a less optimistic outlook among economists. The market is pricing in around six cuts, while economists polled by Bloomberg see four 25 basis point reductions as a more realistic scenario.
ECB Governing Council member Robert Holzmann indicated cuts this year were not assured given lingering inflation and geopolitical risks, in Monday comments. The sentiments echo prior comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde in warning that it’s too early to talk about trimming borrowing costs.
China Data
Meanwhile, China remained firmly in focus. The country is set to publish data showing improvements in gross domestic product, industrial production and retail sales Wednesday, helped by a low base of comparison when pandemic restrictions hampered economic activity. Some investors are also turning bullish on the country’s beaten-down stock market.
Bell Asset Management Ltd., a long-time bear, is now scouring the market as stocks are “just so cheap,” while Abrdn Plc is looking to gain exposure via options.
“We were neutral for the last three quarters but we are now starting to see value,” said Louis Luo, head of multi-asset investment solutions for Greater China at Abrdn. “We are thinking about buying some upside protection” in case the stock market surges and weigh on relative performance for emerging market funds, he said.
In other commodities, gold edged lower after a Monday rally and Bitcoin was steady at around $42,500. European natural gas futures tumbled to the lowest since August, underscoring the region’s success in bolstering supplies since the energy crisis in 2022.
In corporate news, Apple Inc. is planning to remove its blood-oxygen feature from its latest smartwatches to get around a US ban of the devices if an appeal of the decision fails.
Some key events in markets this week:
- Germany CPI, ZEW survey expectations, Tuesday
- UK unemployment, Tuesday
- US Empire Manufacturing, Tuesday
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley to report earnings, Tuesday
- Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller speaks, Tuesday
- China GDP, property prices, retail sales and industrial production, Wednesday
- Eurozone CPI, Wednesday
- UK CPI, Wednesday
- US retail sales, industrial production, business inventories, Wednesday
- Federal Reserve issues Beige Book survey, Wednesday
- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde speaks at Davos, Wednesday
- New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Wednesday
- Australia unemployment, Thursday
- Japan industrial production, Thursday
- European Central Bank publishes account of December policy meeting, Thursday
- US housing starts, initial jobless claims, Thursday
- Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday
- Japan CPI, Friday
- US existing home sales, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
- US Congress faces deadline to pass spending agreement before part of federal government shuts down, Friday
- San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Friday
Here are some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 9:39 a.m. Tokyo time
- Hang Seng futures fell 0.5%
- Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 0.4%
- Japan’s Topix fell 0.3%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.9%
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.2%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%
- The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0934
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 145.78 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1911 per dollar
- The Australian dollar fell 0.3% to $0.6637
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 0.1% to $42,633.08
- Ether fell 0.5% to $2,508.22
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 3.99%
- Japan’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.575%
- Australia’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 4.14%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $72.78 a barrel
- Spot gold fell 0.3% to $2,051.21 an ounce
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
