Asia Stocks Rise On Fed Outlook As PBOC Holds Rate: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Most Asian shares rose after traders boosted bets on Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts this year. China stocks erased earlier losses as investors shrugged off a central bank decision to keep a key policy rate on hold.
The MSCI Asia Pacific share index climbed for a third session after a surprise decline in US producer prices Friday reinforced bets the Fed will lower borrowing costs in coming months.
China’s CSI 300 Index swung to a gain amid speculation officials may cut the required reserve ratio in the coming months after the People’s Bank of China unexpectedly left the rate on its one-year policy loans — called the medium-term lending facility — at 2.5% Monday. That was contrary to expectations among economists that it would lower the rate by 10 basis points.
“Rate cuts are likely still in the cards, but China looks to be taking a more measured approach to policy easing,” said Marvin Chen, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence in Hong Kong.
Baidu Inc. shares slumped as much as 10% in Hong Kong following a report that linked its Ernie AI platform to key Chinese military research into artificial intelligence. The decline dragged down other Hong Kong-listed tech shares.
Stocks gained in Taiwan after the Democratic Progressive Party won the presidential election and the more China-friendly Kuomintang gained too few seats to control the assembly. Japanese stocks rose after both the Topix and the Nikkei 225 indexes climbed to 34-year highs last week amid inflows from overseas investors.
US stock futures were little changed in Asia after the S&P 500 closed a fraction higher Friday. US markets are shut Monday for a holiday. The dollar was mixed while Treasury 10-year futures were little changed. There is no cash trading of Treasuries due to the US holiday.
Swaps traders see an almost 80% chance of Fed’s easing cycle will start March, up from about 62% earlier last week, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
The market is pricing almost 170 basis points of Fed rate cuts this year which “continues to strike us as unreasonably aggressive, especially as the real sector data may show the US economy continued to grow above the 1.8% pace in Q424,” said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex. “The real sector data in the coming days may encourage some paring back of the aggressive wagers.”
Oil was little changed as the risk that airstrikes by the US and its allies against the Houthis would ignite a wider conflict and disrupt crude flows from the Middle East was balanced by softening fundamentals.
Here are some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 12:11 p.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 was little changed on Friday
- Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 was little changed
- Japan’s Topix index rose 1%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.1%
- China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was little changed
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0966
- The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 145.04 per dollar
- The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.1774 per dollar
- The Australian dollar rose 0.2% to $0.6699
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $42,415.15
- Ether fell 0.8% to $2,505.82
Bonds
- Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.08%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $72.86 a barrel
- Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,056.12 an ounce
