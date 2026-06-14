Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Are High Valuations Behind FIIs Exit In India? Samir Arora Explains

Arora noted that the FPI ownership in Eternal rose from 10.4% in 2022 to 30.8% in 2026. In HDFC AMC, foreign shareholding increased from 10.4% to 24.5% during the same period, while GE Vernova saw foreign ownership climb from 0.3% to 20.4%.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Are High Valuations Behind FIIs Exit In India? Samir Arora Explains
Image: NDTV Profit

As foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continue to reduce their exposure to Indian markets, market veteran Samir Arora believes the selling is not being driven by concerns over high valuations, a reason often cited in several reports.

Acknowledging foreign outflows, Arora argued that a large part of the capital is being reinvested within the market rather than being pulled out of India altogether. Citing data from an ICICI Securities report, he noted that foreign ownership in some of India's largest companies has declined significantly over the past decade. However, he said the reduction in holdings does not necessarily indicate a broad-based exit from the country.

According to Arora, FPI holdings stood at around $1 trillion at one point and currently stands at roughly $800 billion. Out of this, nearly $60 billion has been entirely withdrawn from India, while the rest has largely been a result of portfolio reallocation and market movements.

ALSO READ: 'Dosti Bani Rahey': Samir Arora, Shankar Sharma Turn Market Disagreement Into Friendly Banter

While highlighting that the top Indian companies are currently trading at or near their five- or ten-year lows, he suggested foreign investors are not selling because valuations are expensive. Instead, they are reducing exposure to slower-growth businesses and reallocating capital towards new businesses.

He pointed to a growing preference for new-age, highlighting companies where foreign ownership has increased substantially over the past four years. FPI ownership in Eternal rose from 10.4% in 2022 to 30.8% in 2026. In HDFC AMC, foreign shareholding increased from 10.4% to 24.5% during the same period, while GE Vernova saw FPI ownership climb from just 0.3% to 20.4%.

ALSO READ: Power, Capital Goods And More: Samir Arora's Sectoral Picks Amid Iran War

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

US-Iran War News Live Updates: Iran Still Reviewing Deal Despite Trump's Claim On Signing Peace Agreement Today

US-Iran War News Live Updates: Iran Still Reviewing Deal Despite Trump's Claim On Signing Peace Agreement Today

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source