Another Support Gives Way: Why Nifty Cracking Below 22,400 Spells Trouble

The Nifty 50 slipped below the 22,400 mark on Monday, giving up yet another support level after losing 22,500 earlier in the session.

The benchmark was trading at 22,369.60 in afternoon trade, down 150.85 points or 0.67% from Friday's close of 22,520.45. It is also below its October 1 close of 22,421.95, which was then a six-month low.

The break is more than a technical blip. It extends a run of failed floors that has taken the index about 1,770 points, or roughly 7.3%, below its August 28 close of 24,142.45. And it has come with foreign selling accelerating, crude near $105 a barrel and US bond yields at their highest in more than two decades.

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Supports Are Failing One After Another

WealthMills Securities' director for equity strategy, Kranthi Bathini had flagged how little room the market had left. “The previous low can't be violated, and the markets need to maintain 22,500,” he told NDTV Profit earlier on Monday. The index has since slipped below that level.

What worries him is the pattern. "Markets are volatile, and they have been breaking support levels every time," Bathini said. “In the last few weeks and months, the 23,000 support also got violated, and 24,000 also got violated.” He described the trend as “volatile and in a downtrend”.

Each failed level matters because it removes a point where buyers had earlier stepped in, leaving the index with fewer obvious floors to fall back on.

Buyers Are Not Holding The Line

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold a net Rs 3.04 lakh crore of Indian equities in 2026, per NSDL, nearly double the Rs 1.66 lakh crore pulled out in all of 2025. October's selling of Rs 44,166 crore has already topped September's Rs 35,861 crore.

The past week has been heavy. FIIs sold a net Rs 9,232 crore on October 1, Rs 6,121 crore on October 7 and Rs 12,944 crore on October 8, when the Nifty touched its lowest level of 2026, followed by Rs 3,569 crore on Friday. Domestic institutions have absorbed much of it, buying Rs 10,703 crore on Thursday and Rs 4,743 crore on Friday, but that cushion has not stopped the index from giving up level after level.

Bathini said the selling is not unique to India. “Money has been exiting several emerging markets relentlessly,” he said. Hot money that came into Indian markets is now leaving, and emerging market ETFs have been seeing outflows. Global equities are chasing momentum, he said, and India lacks the “wow factor” needed to attract it.

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Crude And Yields Keep The Pressure On

Crude is the other pressure point, as Brent has traded around $100-105 a barrel in recent weeks, with Middle East tensions keeping prices elevated. “The comfort for the market in the medium to short term is a potential retreat in crude oil,” Bathini said. With Brent above $100, that comfort remains elusive.

He linked the outlook for large-caps to whether elevated crude and the interest rate hike cycle persist. The US 10-year Treasury yield touched 5.34% on October 1, its highest since 2002, as investors bet central banks will raise rates further. The rupee plummeted to nearly 97 against the dollar last week, as against 90-91 at the start of the year, which eats into foreign investors' dollar returns.

Not Everyone Reads It As Retreat

This week, analysts are watching geopolitics, especially the Middle East, along with crude oil and the earnings season. Headline-driven pressure, Bathini said, has also made midcaps and smallcaps more volatile, so the turbulence is not confined to large-caps.

Not everyone reads the selling as a loss of faith in India. Dheeraj Gaur, Chief Investment Strategy Officer at Choice Wealth, said, as reported by India IPO, that the pattern looks more like global asset allocation and risk management than a verdict on India's growth story, with foreign investors becoming more selective rather than switching off India.

For now, though, the index has lost 22,500 and 22,400 in a single session, and the market is still looking for a floor.

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