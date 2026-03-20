Angel One Announces Interim Dividend Of Rs 1.75/Share — Check Record Date

Angel One Ltd. has announced its board has approved a second interim dividend of Rs 1.75 per equity share for the financial year ending March 2026, the company confirmed in an exchange filing.

This comes on the back of an earlier circular on March 16, when the company had informed exchanges that the board would consider the dividend.

The stockbroking firm has set March 27 as the record date for the interim dividend. Investors seeking to be eligible for the payout must hold shares of the company before the record date, as transactions after that date will not qualify for the dividend entitlement.

Interim dividends are typically declared by companies during the financial year, ahead of final dividend announcements, and reflect management's confidence in cash flows and profitability.

Angel One added that the payout will be completed on or before April 18. Shares of Angel One are currently trading flat at Rs 232.83.

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