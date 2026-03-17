PFC Approves Interim Dividend — Check Record Date

Power Finance Corporation Ltd. on Monday has announced interim dividend of Rs 3.25 per equity share for the fiscal 2026. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 1,072.53 crore to shareholders.

The record date for ascertaining entitlement of final dividend for fiscal 2025 has been set as March 23. According to the exchange filing the final dividend shall be on or before April 4.

The company in February had given its interim dividend of Rs 4 per share. On Nov. 26, it paid an interim dividend of Rs 3.65 and in Aug 2025 it paid a interim dividend of Rs 3.70 apiece.

In addition to this, during the board meeting the company approved raising Rs 1.1 lakh crore through bonds and loans in fiscal 2027. It also approved total borrowings of Rs 1.6 lakh crore in fiscal 2027.

This comes after the board of REC Ltd. last month approved the government's plan to merge the company with Power Finance Corp., as announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2026 speech.

ALSO READ: PFC-REC Merger Gets Board Approval After Budget Announcement

PFC, in the regulatory filing, said its board has "accorded its in-principle approval for restructuring in the form of a merger of PFC and REC, while ensuring that, the merged entity continues to remain as a 'government company'.

As per the shareholding pattern available with the exchanges for the period ending December 2025, PFC held 52.6% stake in REC, whereas public shareholders owned 47.4% shares. The latter includes mutual funds, foreign portfolio investors, insurance companies and alternative investment funds.

PFC Share Price Today

The stock was trading 2.22% higher at Rs 415.15 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.76% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. The shares earlier during the day rose as much as 2.4% to Rs 416 per share.

PFC's shares have risen 6.68% in the last 12 months and 16.97% year-to-date.

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