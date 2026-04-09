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Anand Rathi Wealth Declares Dividend, Bonus Share Issue — Check Details

Anand Rathi announced a final dividend of Rs 7 per equity share for FY26

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Anand Rathi Wealth Declares Dividend, Bonus Share Issue — Check Details
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Anand Rathi Wealth has declared dividend and bonus issue along with the financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025-26 on Thursday, April 9.

The wealth management firm announced a final dividend of Rs 7 per equity share for FY26, subject to approval by the members of the company at the Annual General Meeting. The dividend, if approved, will be paid within 30 days from the date of meeting, according to the company's exchange filing.

In addition to dividend,the company announced  bonus shares issuance in ratio of 1:1.

(This is a developing story.)

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