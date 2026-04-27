Adani Total Gas Q4 Results: Revenue Rises 16% On Back Of Robust Infrastructure Expansion

Adani Total Gas Ltd. reported a strong operational and financial performance for the March quarter, with revenue rising 16% year-on-year to Rs 1,696 crore, driven by sustained volume growth and continued expansion of its city gas infrastructure.

The company's Ebitda grew 13% year-on-year to Rs 310 crore, while profit increased 4% to Rs 156 crore during the quarter. On a consolidated basis, profit rose 9% to Rs 168 crore, reflecting steady growth across business segments despite a challenging macro environment.

For the full financial year, ATGL's standalone revenue climbed 18% to Rs 6,415 crore. Ebitda rose 5% to Rs 1,225 crore, while profit stood at Rs 637 crore. Consolidated profit for the year came in at Rs 656 crore, underscoring stable earnings momentum.

Operationally, ATGL continued to expand aggressively. The company reported a 13% year-on-year increase in total gas volume to 297 MMSCM in the fourth quarter, supported by robust demand across compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) segments. For FY26, volumes grew 14% to 1,133 MMSCM.

ALSO READ: Bajaj Housing Finance Q4 Results: Net Profit Soars; NII Rises 15%

CNG volumes surged 17% YoY during the quarter, aided by network expansion, with the number of CNG stations rising to 705 after adding 25 new outlets. PNG connections also expanded, with the company now serving nearly 11 lakh households after adding close to 50,000 new homes in Q4 alone. Industrial and commercial connections rose to 9,965.

The company's infrastructure push remained a key growth driver. ATGL completed a cumulative steel pipeline network of 15,572 inch-km and commissioned additional city gas stations and plants to expand its footprint across geographical areas. Including its JV footprint, the network scaled to 1,169 CNG stations and over 13.1 lakh PNG connections nationwide.

Beyond core gas distribution, ATGL continued to strengthen its sustainability and energy transition initiatives. Its EV arm expanded to over 5,100 charging points across 226 cities, while its biomass business scaled compressed biogas output and organic manure sales.

CEO and Executive Director Suresh P. Manglani said the company maintained focus on system stability, prudent expansion and long-term sustainability, reinforcing consumer confidence amid global uncertainties.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.