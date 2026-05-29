Adani Ports Shares In Focus As Cantor Issues Big Target Price Hike

Shares of Adani Ports are in focus on Friday after Cantor doubled down on its bullish stance on the company, notably hiking target price. The brokerage labelled Adani Ports as a compounding infra platform with a disciplined capital allocation framework as well as long-term growth thesis, thanks to its Ambition 2031 strategy.

Cantor believes APSEZ is not a cyclical infrastructure play but a structurally compounding business with multiple growth levers firing simultaneously.

Domestic ports remain the earnings anchor, providing stable, predictable cash generation that underpins the investment case. International ports emerged as a key upside driver in the latest results.

Logistics and marine services continue to scale as strategic growth pillars, adding higher-margin, asset-light revenue streams to the traditional port operations base.

On FY27 guidance, Cantor characterised management's outlook as constructive yet intentionally conservative — a reading that suggests the brokerage sees meaningful room for earnings upgrades through the year if volumes and realisations track above the guided trajectory.

The most significant incremental disclosure from the earnings cycle, in Cantor's view, was Ambition 2031 — the company's long-range strategic framework that lays out its vision for integrated transport and logistics leadership in India.

Cantor said this disclosure reinforces the integrated transport thesis that has been central to its Overweight stance, providing investors with a clearer roadmap for how APSEZ intends to deploy capital and compound returns through the end of the decade.

Capital allocation discipline was also flagged as a continued positive, with Cantor noting that management has maintained a measured approach to growth investment even as the opportunity set expands.

Keeping all these things in mind, Cantor has hiked the target price on Adani Ports to Rs 2,178, up 27% from the previous target of Rs 1,719, while maintaining an 'overweight' stance.

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