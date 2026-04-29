Adani Ports Q4 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Details And More

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. is set to declare the financial results for the fourth quarter of FY26 this week. It is India's largest and the world's fastest-growing integrated transport utility. The company began with a single port-led vision in 1998 and has since built a network spanning 19 ports and terminals in India and overseas. Recently, it crossed the landmark 500 million tonnes of cargo handled, marking a defining moment in the evolution of India's largest port developer and integrated transport utility.

The company confirmed the schedule in a filing with the stock exchanges on April 11. Here's everything you need to know about Adani Ports's Q4 FY26 earnings schedule.

Adani Ports Q4 Results: Date, Time And Dividend News

In an exchange filing on April 11, Adani Ports said that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is all set to be held on April 30, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone & Consolidated) for the financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors of the company may also consider and recommend a final dividend for Financial Year 2025-26, if any, on the equity shares of the Company.

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Adani Ports Q4: Trading Window Closure

According to the applicable provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended, and the Company's Code of Conduct, the trading window for dealing in the Company's securities shall remain closed from April 1, 2026. It will re-open for all designated persons, such as directors and promoters and their immediate relatives, 48 hours from the date when the results are declared and made public on April 30, 2026.

Adani Ports Q4 Results: Earnings Call

The Company will hold investor/analyst calls on April 30, 2026, to discuss the financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026 and business outlook. The detailed call will commence at 6:00 PM on the same day.

Adani Ports Q3 Results

The company reported a rise of 21% in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,054 crore, compared to Rs 2,520 crore in the corresponding period last year. The multinational port operator's revenue from operations in the third quarter of the current fiscal rose 22% to Rs 9,705 crore, compared to Rs 7,964 crore in the year-ago period.

Adani Ports reported a stable operational performance in the December quarter as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) or operating profit advanced 21% to Rs 5,786 crore, compared to Rs 4,802 crore in the same period last year. The port operator's EBITDA margin came in at 59.6% compared to 60.3% in the corresponding period last year.

Adani Ports Share Price History

Shares of Adani Ports are up 4.57% in the last five trading sessions on the NSE. The stock is up 25.74% in the last month and 13.45% in the last six months. Year-to-date and one-year returns of the stock are 11.44% and 35.69%, respectively. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,659 apiece on the NSE on April 29, 2026 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,184.10 apiece on April 28, 2025. At 9:55 a.m. on Wednesday, Adani Ports share price was 0.79% up at Rs 1,650.50 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.71% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.

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