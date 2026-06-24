Adani AGM 2026: Group Stocks Extend Gains As ACC, Ambuja, Adani Ent, Ports Rise 2-4%

Shares of Adani Group stocks such as ACC Ltd, Ambuja Cements, Adani Enterprises, and Adani Ports gained in early trade on Wednesday, June 24. The rise in Adani stocks came as the ports-to-power conglomerate announced its long-term plans and laid out its fiscal roadmap during the annual general meeting (AGM) 2026 chaired by billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani. The investment plans forms a part of the group's broader push to expand infrastructure assets across energy, transport, logistics and digital businesses.

Shares of ACC Ltd rose 2% to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,345.50, while Ambuja Cements rallied over 4% to hit a day's high of Rs 426.80 apiece on the NSE. Shares of Adani Enterprises,the conglomerate's flagship company, has rallied 11% in the last one month. Shares of Adani Enterprises last traded 1.82% higher at Rs 3,016.90 apiece on the NSE, while Adani Ports share price was up 0.93% higher at Rs 1,801.20 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a rise of 0.67% in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

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