Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Positive Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Below $77 A Barrel

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,862. On Tuesday, Domestic equity benchmarks declined, dragged by heavyweight IT and metal stocks, while weak business activity data and concerns over a patchy monsoon triggered profit-booking in the broader market following a recent rally led by low oil prices. The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex fell 1.16% each to 23,824.10 and 76,200.68, respectively.