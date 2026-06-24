Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Positive Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Below $77 A Barrel
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,862, compared to Tuesday's index close of 23,824.10.
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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,862. On Tuesday, Domestic equity benchmarks declined, dragged by heavyweight IT and metal stocks, while weak business activity data and concerns over a patchy monsoon triggered profit-booking in the broader market following a recent rally led by low oil prices. The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex fell 1.16% each to 23,824.10 and 76,200.68, respectively.
Stock Market Live: Advit Jewels IPO Subscribed 11.18 Times On Day 1
- Advit Jewels’ IPO was subscribed 11.18 times on the first day of bidding.
- Non-institutional investors led demand with 23.73 times subscription, followed by retail investors at 11.55 times and qualified institutional buyers at 1.11 times.
Stock Market Live: HPCL, IRFC, Honasa Consumer Among Stocks In News
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HPCL Rajasthan Refinery declared commercial operations on June 22, while IRFC’s OFS will open for non-retail investors on Wednesday at a floor price of Rs 91 per share.
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Honasa Consumer will acquire a 58% stake in Fluence Pharma for an enterprise value of Rs 135 crore. Rashi Peripherals signed a pact to acquire a 67% stake in VDA Infosolutions for Rs 369 crore.
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NTPC’s arm declared commercial operations of an 800 MW unit at the Patratu Super Thermal Power Project. REC’s board will meet on June 28 to consider the merger scheme with PFC.
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Bajaj Auto said a ransomware attack on its IT infrastructure had no impact on manufacturing operations or supply chains. Infosys and Wipro announced AI-led technology partnerships with GlobalFoundries and Palo Alto Networks, respectively.
Stock Market Live: Infosys, Wipro Expand AI-Led Technology Deals
- Infosys expanded its multi-year deal with GlobalFoundries for AI-led managed services. The company will manage GlobalFoundries’ end-to-end application infrastructure and IT operations.
- Wipro expanded its partnership with Palo Alto Networks to offer AI-led cyber defence using machine learning and automation.
Stock Market Live: Oil Prices Fall As Hormuz Shipping Activity Resumes
- Oil prices moved lower as traders monitored the gradual restoration of shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz.
- Brent crude for August delivery fell 0.45% to $76.73 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude for August settlement declined 0.48% to $72.86 a barrel.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Trade Mixed After US Tech Sell-Off
- Asian equities traded mixed on Wednesday as investors tracked whether technology stocks could recover after a broad sell-off in the US.
- South Korea’s Kospi rose 4.02% after a double-digit fall in the previous session. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.06%, while Australia’s ASX 200 was nearly flat, up 0.01%.
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